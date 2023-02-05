Harry Kane’s 10 best goals for Tottenham as Spurs striker surpasses Jimmy Greaves’ club scoring record

(AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane has surpassed Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer.

The England captain reached the landmark with his 267th Spurs goal against Manchester City.

Kane made his debut for his boyhood club in 2011 and his 267 goals have come in 415 appearances.

Standard Sport picked out Kane's 10 best goals in a Tottenham shirt...

10. vs Chelsea, home (5-3, January 2015)

Kane shrugged off the attentions of two defenders to equalise with a brilliant 20-yard strike in this landmark win over Chelsea, which helped put him and Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs on the map. His second goal was also excellent, a brilliant turn to take out Nemanja Matic and a smart low finish between the legs of John Terry.

Oddly, he might have finished the game with a hat-trick had he been on penalties but Andros Townsend converted a spot-kick won by Kane.

9. vs Chelsea (4-2, FA Cup semi-final, April 2017)

With his back to goal and David Luiz close by, Kane had no right to score from Christian Eriksen's low cross but somehow stooped to flick home a header into the far corner.

It was a predatory piece of finishing but not enough to set up a first FA Cup final for Spurs since 1991, with Chelsea eventually winning 4-2.

8. vs Manchester City, away (2-3, February 2022)

Arguably Kane's best-ever performance for Spurs included one of his finest goals. From Heung-min Son's cross, he scored a casual half-volley with the side of his foot -- a difficult finish made to look sublimely easy.

Kane also scored a 95th-minute winner with a thumping header as Spurs transformed their campaign under Antonio Conte.

7. vs Everton, home (3-2, March 2017)

This was a trademark Kane strike but a particularly stunning effort. He held off a couple of challenges and drove towards goal before unleashing an unstoppable dipping effort into the net from a full 30 yards.

Kane scored again and Dele Alli got Spurs' third in stoppage-time to make the game safe.

6. vs Stoke, home (4-0, February 2017)

Kane scored a hat-trick in the space of 23 minutes in the first half of this romp over Stoke City and his second goal was particularly eye-catching.

Eriksen's corner appeared a fraction too high for Kane's left boot but the striker adjusted his body superbly to arrow home a fierce volley from the edge of the area. He later completed his treble with a deflected effort.

5. vs Arsenal, home (2-1, February 2015)

One of Kane's most memorable goals, which helped Pochettino's Spurs to a big result. The striker had already equalised when he rose to meet Nabil Bentaleb's deep cross with a thumping header back across goal and into the opposite corner of the net.

The 86th-minute finish sealed a huge north London derby win and hinted at a transfer of power in north London - even if Arsenal would still finish that season above Spurs.

4. vs Southampton, away (0-2, December 2015)

Kane marked his 100th game for Spurs with brilliant individual effort against Pochettino's former club. He picked up the ball deep in his own half and squeezed between two Saints players before skinning Virgil van Dijk and racing clear on goal.

His next touch was a finish, a cool effort from the edge of the box which nested into the far corner.

3. vs Leicester, away (2-1, September 2019)

So good he scores while lying down. One of Kane's most inventive ever finishes came against his favourite opponent. He latched onto Son's clever flick but lost balance on the way past Caglar Soyuncu.

Kane was literally horizontal on the turf when he managed to strike the ball into the ground and over Kaspar Schmeichel to put Spurs ahead. They would go on to lose after a late James Maddison strike.

2. vs Crystal Palace, home (4-1, March 2021)

Kane had already twice set up Gareth Bale when he scored a magnificent curling effort in this lockdown win over Palace. Running on to Matt Doherty's short pass on the right side of the box and 20 yards from goal, Kane struck a first-time effort into the opposite side netting of the goal, leaving Vicente Guaita with no chance.

He added a fourth from Son's cross as Spurs' dream front three delivered.

1. vs Arsenal, home (2-2, March 2016)

A stunning curling strike from the side of the penalty box after Dele Alli's clever backheel sparked pandemonium at White Hart Lane and put Spurs 2-1 up against their bitter rivals. Kane flung off his protective mask and sprinted for the corner-flag in celebration.

If Spurs had held on, they would have gone top and piled the pressure on Leicester, potentially making this goal one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history. As it was, Alexis Sanchez equalised.