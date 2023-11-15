Harry Jowsey on His 'Very Supportive' “DWTS” Partner Rylee Arnold: 'She Builds Me Up' (Exclusive)

The 'Too Hot to Handle' alum opens up to PEOPLE about his relationship with his ballroom partner following their Viennese Waltz

Disney/Christopher Willard Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold perform a Viennese Waltz on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Harry Jowsey has nothing but good things to say about his Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

Following the pair’s Viennese Waltz — which earned them a score of 28 out of 40 on Tuesday’s episode, which honored Whitney Houston — Jowsey, 26, told PEOPLE that the dance was “really tough” and he was “very sore” and “definitely wasn’t elegant,” but Arnold, 18, is there for him no matter what.

“She's very supportive,” he said. “There's not a lot of criticism. There's always good compliments, which is always great. She builds me up, lets me get confident in the moves, lets me feel comfortable, and yeah, it's just been a really special experience.”

Jowsey, a breakout star from the first season of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, added of Arnold, “She never gets mad at me, which is always good.”

Related: Who Went Home on Dancing With The Stars? All the Season 32 Eliminations

Between his lack of prior experience dancing and this season being Arnold’s first as a pro on the show — she’s following in the footsteps of her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, who was a pro on the show for 10 seasons — the pair had a bumpy start to their journey. But Jowsey has continued to push himself week after week.

On Tuesday, guest judge Billy Porter applauded the internet star for having “grown exponentially.” Carrie Ann Inaba agreed as she said she’s beginning to see “true grace” on the dance floor.

“There is a magic in your eyes,” Inaba said. “There's a beauty opening up.”

Disney/Christopher Willard Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold receive a total score of 28/40 from the judges on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Rylee echoed that encouragement as she told PEOPLE how “it’s been really awesome” to see Jowsey's growth throughout the season.

“I feel like he has grown as a person, and he's such an amazing person. I think it's so awesome what he's doing because it's so brand new,” she shared. “For me, I come out here and this is my second nature, this is what I've grown up doing. But he's never done this before but he goes out there and he tries his hardest and he shows people that you can do pretty much anything you set your mind to.”

Story continues

She added, “He's just amazing.”

Amidst their continued success on the show, the pair have also faced a great deal of speculation as to whether their relationship is purely professional — and if they have dabbled in romance, as well.

As for why she thinks the speculation is so rampant, they both expressed uncertainty around the matter, with Rylee adding, “I guess our connection just flows through.”

She continued of Jowsey, “He's just a great partner. I can dance and feel secure.”

Disney/Christopher Willard Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold perform a Viennese Waltz to Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing"

Related: Couples Who Found Romance in the 'Dancing with the Stars' Ballroom

The pair previously shut down dating rumors earlier this season, with Jowsey telling PEOPLE he found the speculation a “little bit unfair on Rylee so early on.”

“She's so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that,” he said. “And it is week three, we're trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite putting the talk of romance to bed, he did applaud the chemistry he shares with his partner, both on the dance floor and off.

“Whenever I look at Rylee, I know it's a safe space, and I know that whatever's going on outside doesn't matter,” he admitted. “It's just us there.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.