Harry Hill: ‘Gratuitous offence only gets you so far’

“We wanted to find a main character who was even less popular than Simon Cowell.” Harry Hill is talking about the

inspiration for his new musical, written with long-time collaborator Steve Brown.

Having dealt with Cowell in X Factor-style musical I Can’t Sing, the pair eventually completed their formidable task. Tony!, billed as a “Tony Blair rock opera,” is a scattergun revue-style piece which presents the full Shakespearean arc of the former member for Sedgefield’s fall from grace – from “a new dawn has broken, has it not?” to “I have no doubt at all that we will find evidence of weapons of mass destruction programmes.” Opening with a sulphurous, Methuselah- (or perhaps Philip Green-) haired Blair being wheeled in on a gurney, the action flows from his deathbed confession; this former Ugly Rumours guitarist saw politics merely as a substitute for his frustrated-rock-star fantasies and as a vehicle to fraternise with heroes like Mick Jagger.

“Blair’s story is so rich because it’s so extreme,” says Hill, who’s written the book for Tony!, “if not operatic. There was so much hope invested in him and the sense of betrayal with the Iraq war was extraordinarily intense.”

“It was all, ‘We thought you’d be different from all the others,’” offers Brown, who’s responsible for the songs. “It was like a spurned lover’s lament.”

For all those bitter ex-es triggered by the word “Tony,” however, Hill is at pains to stress that the show is a “romp”. Yes, the full panoply of New Labour grandees are here, but John Prescott is portrayed as a pugilistic Bernard Manning manqué, while Robin Cook is a priapic pedant and the hapless Gordon Brown’s big number is Macroeconomics, an operetta-style recitative taken verbatim by Steve Brown from one of his knotty Treasury speeches.

Meanwhile, Cherie Blair is a seductive Scouse vamp, “a cross between Lili Marlene and Lily Savage,” in Hill’s words. The second half goes big on Mark Twain’s dictum that “comedy is tragedy plus time,” with Osama bin Laden as a somewhat conflicted fundamentalist, his strident Kill the Infidel undercut by his weakness for western consumerism and his retinue of what Brown describes as “Brooklyn broads”.

It’s heady stuff, but affront is largely sidestepped with casting that’s colour-blind, gender-blind (Hill points out, with some glee, that Prescott and bin Laden are played by the same woman, the versatile Rosie Strobel), and, in the case of David Blunkett, blind-blind (he gets yanked around by his guide dog because, being blind, he’s failed to attach the lead correctly).

“Of course you could be easily offended if you went looking for it,” says Hill.

“I think it works because it’s not purely surrealist, slapstick, or satire,” adds Brown. “The tone switches within it.”

“And we didn’t want it to be preachy or hectoring,” says Hill. “We’re not taking one line or the other.”

We’re sitting in the slightly incongruous surroundings of the London Welsh Centre, where final rehearsals for Tony! are under way prior to a UK tour, topped and tailed by stints at the Leicester Square Theatre in London, via limited runs at, among others, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and …Sedgefield Parish Hall (Hill says that two tickets are kept for Blair and a plus-one at every show, but he hasn’t taken them up yet, “and I’m not sure he will – people who know him say that he’s not yet developed the gift of being able to laugh at himself”).

Brown, who first goosed politicians as one of the musical directors on Spitting Image, has worked with Hill for more than 20 years, and the pair settle into an affable, easy banter. Hill’s offstage demeanour is tamped down from his madcap stage and screen persona – today’s shirt collar has shrunk to a standard size, though he still sports his traditional brothel creepers – and he often displays the analytic cast of mind that he surely once deployed in his previous life as Dr Matthew Hall. Echoes of the sorely-missed TV Burp resurface when he shows off a reel he posted to his Instagram account following a somewhat desultory interview with Victoria Fritz on BBC Breakfast, dubbed by some onlookers as “car crash TV”. Hill recut the interview, splicing actual car crash footage in the lacunae between each question and answer.

“I knew something was up when I got a text from Joe Lycett saying, ‘Thought you were great on BBC Breakfast,’” he says.

Downstairs, Blair (Jack Whittle) and Diana (Emma Jay Thomas) are rattling through a perky duet called The People’s Princess. Whittle has Blair’s cheesy grin down pat, not to mention the rictus cast it takes on after his Faustian pact with George W Bush. But his apotheosis surely comes in the show’s final number, where the cast unite to denounce all the gurning despots and hulking narcissists that have followed in his wake.

“He says, if I could rid the world of arseholes, would you have me back again? It gets a big laugh, but also you can see people thinking, hang on, compared to Trump, Bolsonaro or Putin, he didn’t seem that bad, did he?” says Hill.

1 Body ragged: He and Brown started working on the project five years ago, but says this long genesis actually helped. “There’s now this weird nostalgia around for the 1990s, which, from this distance, seems like a kinder, gentler, much more optimistic era.”

Rather than the expected touchstones – The Who’s Tommy and its Ken Russell excess, for example – the pair cite Joan Littlewood’s excoriating musical Oh! What a Lovely War, the pitch-black take on the 1914-18 conflict, as a major influence. But the fact that they’re talking – and staging – musicals at all may come as a surprise after the precipitous failure of I Can’t Sing, which closed after six weeks with a purported £4 million loss.

“I was desperate to do more,” protests Hill. “I Can’t Sing was just so much fun to do. And I wanted the fun back. Musicals are like the purest form of showbiz. You’ve got singing, dancing, acting, laughing, people falling over.”

“A little while after the last performance of I Can’t Sing, we went to see The Book of Mormon,” says Brown. “We sat down and Harry looked around and said to me: this is what success looks

like, Steve; it’s better to sell out a 500- or 1,000-seater rather than half-fill a 2,500-seater like the Palladium night after night.”

“That’s the lesson I learned,” says Hill, with a wry smile. “Success is about making money, and the cold, hard fact is that people will only let you do another one if you can posit a reasonable return. I have this naïve enthusiasm based on ignorance – oh, let’s make a musical, let’s do a film.” He grins. “It’s one of the many things I like about myself, and an admirable thing to try and keep hold of, because showbiz does tend to knock it out of you a bit.”

Another thing Hill may or may not admire in himself is his dogged determination to go his own way in a comic landscape that’s markedly more censorious (and, possibly, more self-censorious) than the one he started out in (and one that’s recently hit close to home – Brown’s son Alfie, whose stand-up comes with a healthy seasoning of contrarian social satire, has experienced attempted cancellation thanks to a vintage clip where he drops the n-bomb; today, Brown merely assures Hill that Alfie is “resilient”). “But I don’t stand for anything,” avers Hill. “I’m just being silly. I know everyone’s sort of looking for this, but I don’t feel that I’ve ever been stopped from doing exactly what I want. And I always think with these things, it’s about the context and the intent. Gratuitous offence only gets you so far, doesn’t it?”

Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera) is at the Leicester Square Theatre, London, from Saturday until May 21, followed by a UK Tour. Info: tonyblairrockopera.co.uk