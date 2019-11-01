Harry Higgs has hilarious post-round plans in Bermuda after grabbing his first PGA Tour lead

PGA Tour pros are often asked about "sleeping on the lead," especially those for which the situation is unfamiliar. Harry Higgs, however, appears like he'll have no problem getting some rest after charging to the top of the leader board at the Bermuda Championship. In fact, he couldn't wait to get some shuteye.

Following a Friday 65 that gave Higgs a share of the 36-hole lead with Scottie Scheffler and Brendon Todd at Port Royal Golf Course, the PGA Tour rookie was asked about his plans in the tropical paradise. But rather than hit the beach, all Higgs wanted to do was hit the sack.

"Honestly, I'll probably take a nap," Higgs told PGA Tour Radio after his round. "Actually, I'll almost definitely take a nap."

The 27-year-old is making just his sixth career PGA Tour start with his best finish so far being a T-19 at The Greenbrier. Higgs earned his PGA Tour card for the first time after finishing fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour's regular season money list.

Funny enough, it was Higgs who played George Costanza in a Korn Ferry Tour recreation of the famous "marine biologist" scene from Seinfeld last year. If you remember, Costanza had a special desk built so he could nap during office hours while working for the New York Yankees.

Higgs went on to say at some point he'd have "to go do it, just to do it" in reference to taking advantage of being in Bermuda. But again, sleep is his top priority ahead of his Saturday afternoon tee time.

"The nap might run to four, four-thirty, and then you just want to sit around until dinner, you know?" Fair enough, Harry. Costanza would be proud.

UPDATE: [#twitter: https://twitter.com/harryhiggs1991/status/1190362765640294400]

Now there's a man true to his word.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

