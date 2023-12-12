Harry Hamlin Reveals He Never Watched “L.A. Law” but Is Streaming It Now: 'It's Like Going Back in Time!'

The actor — who received three Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Michael Kuzak on the NBC legal drama — says he's just now getting around to watching one of his signature shows

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic 'L.A. Law' alum Harry Hamlin is just now getting around to streaming the NBC legal drama he once starred in.

Harry Hamlin snagged three Golden Globe nominations during his five-season run on L.A. Law, but that doesn't mean the actor was in any hurry to watch his work.

Hamlin, who played attorney Michael Kuzak on NBC's legal drama, appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday to promote In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special.

When Mark Consuelos pointed out that the show is “back in the zeitgeist” thanks to Hulu’s remastered rerelease of the series on Nov. 3, Hamlin admitted he is only now taking the time to watch the series.

“I never saw it because at the time, my wife [Laura Johnson] was always on another show on another network at the exact same time,” he explained. “So it was like, ‘Do we watch her show, do we watch my show?’ We went out to dinner instead. We didn’t have a VCR.”

Everett 'L.A. Law's' Harry Hamlin, Carl Lumbly and Veronica Cartwright.

Hamlin, 72, added that although L.A. Law featured technology that is now outdated, the series still holds up.

"It’s amazing! It’s like a period show. There’s no computers in it. We’re using typewriters,” he said, adding, “No cell phones. There’s a car phone in one scene. It’s like going back in time, and it works like crazy.”

The actor starred on L.A. Law from 1986 to 1991 before leaving to pursue other projects. Years later, he reprised his role for the 2002 TV movie L.A. Law: The Movie, returning with many members of the original cast, including Corbin Bensen, Susan Dey, Jill Eikenberry, Michele Greene and Michael Tucker.

Everett 'L.A. Law' stars Harry Hamlin, Jill Eikenberry and Corbin Bernsen.

Hamlin also currently stars in The Mayfair Witches with Alexandra Daddario, which has been renewed for a second season, on AMC and AMC+.

In the Kitchen... will see the actor and his niece, classically trained chef Renee Guilbault, prepare a holiday meal and throw a dinner party with guests including Hamlin's wife of 25 years Lisa Rinna, their daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, his son Dimitri Hamlin, saxophone star Kenny G and more.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special premieres Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET on AMC+ and IFC.

Read the original article on People.