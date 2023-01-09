Harry’s Good Morning America interview LIVE: Royals face more accusations in duke’s sit-down with Michael Strahan

(GMA)

The royal family is facing yet more accusations from Prince Harry when the Duke of Sussex’s latest interview publicising his memoir Spare airs on Monday.

Harry’s interview with Michael Strahan was scheduled to go out on ABC News’s Good Morning America at midday UK time.

It is the third of four interviews carried out with Harry going out this week to mark the official release his book on Tuesday.

In Sunday night’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the duke attacked close members of the royal family for “getting into bed with the devil” in forging relationships with the tabloid press “to rehabilitate their image”.

He also criticised “family members” for a “really horrible reaction” on the day the Queen died with claims of “briefings”, “leakings” and “planting”.

But the most controversial comment appears to have been his denial that he accused the royal family of racism in his Oprah interview.

In a second interview that went out overnight, Harry told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Camilla had been cast as the “villain” and claimed a need for her to “rehabilitate her image” made her “dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press”.

Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low, according to poll

12:20 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

As the Duke of Sussex’s interview with Good Morning America is due to air, his popularity has sunk to a record low, according to a new poll.

Almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of Britons have a negative view of Harry, up from 58 per cent in May, with just a quarter (26 per cent) seeing him in a positive light, according to the YouGov survey.

Prince Harry promotes his book Spare with an interview with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper in the US (pixel8000)

The results come after a number of claims about the royal family in his upcoming book Spare, due out on Tuesday, have sparked a furore.

Harry‘s net favourability among the British public is at an all-time low of minus 38, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, recording minus 42.

His net favourability score among 2019 Labour voters is minus seven, while among 18-24-year-olds, the proportion of positive and negative views of him was equal (41 per cent).

Meghan still has a positive net favourability score of 10 among 18-24-year-olds, but this has dropped from 55 in 2017.

Series of allegations made in CBS interview

12:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Following last night’s interview on ITV, a second interview aired on CBS show 60 Minutes on Monday, in which Harry risked deepening his rift with his father by describing Camilla as “the villain” and “dangerous”.

The duke made a series of claims about the Queen Consort, as he told US interviewer Anderson Cooper: “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Key moments from last night’s interview

11:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan will come hot on the heels of two other TV interviews he has given in the lead-up to his memoir’s publication.

The first came last night, when the Duke sat down with interviewer Tom Bradby on ITV.

Prince Harry’s latest US interview due to begin shortly

11:27 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from Prince Harry’s latest interview, which is due to air on US channel ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) at midday in the UK.

Follow along for all the latest updates.