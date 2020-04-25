Harry and Francesca from Too Hot To Handle have matching tattoos

From Cosmopolitan

The real love story of our time is that of Harry and Francesca, who met on Netflix show Too Hot To Handle and now - a year on from when it was actually filmed - have matching tattoos.

That's right, the couple is still happily together, and both of the former contestants just posted a very mushy IGTV. Just a warning: if you don't fancy watching four minutes, 20 seconds of cutesy couple moments, skip straight to 1:51 to see their matching lightning bolt tattoos.

Scroll to continue with content Ad









So clearly things are going well for the couple, and according to Harry, they've got big plans. "Francesca and I are better than ever," he revealed. "We took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead. I can't wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!"

Francesca added, "Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever. It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!"

Judging by their recent Instagram posts, they're currently isolating apart, with Francesca at her home in Vancouver, Canada and Harry in Australia. Francesca shared a picture of he trying to FaceTime her BF yesterday, though (side note: who looks like this on FaceTime?)

Photo credit: Instagram/Francesca Farago

How romantic.

Follow Abbi on Instagram.

Cosmopolitan UK's May issue is out now and available for purchase online and via Readly. You can also SUBSCRIBE HERE or read on Apple News+. Find our podcast 'All The Way With...' on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Acast app.





You Might Also Like