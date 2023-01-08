Was Harry encouraged by his ghostwriter to say more than he originally intended?

Mark McCrum
Prince Harry at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan - John Stillwell
Prince Harry at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan - John Stillwell

I may well have the honour of being Harry’s first ghostwriter. In 2011, the Prince took part, briefly, in an expedition by wounded Afghan veterans to the North Pole. It was organised by the charity Walking With The Wounded.

If you remember, poor Harry was stranded on the ice for 24 hours while cracks on the runway of the Borneo Ice Airfield were repaired. There was even speculation in the tabloids that he might miss his brother’s wedding. (And, although he did make the wedding, the world now knows that Harry was still suffering from a “frost-nipped” penis at the ceremony.)

There was a BBC documentary and a book, which I was asked to write. Harry agreed to contribute, and, for a moment, it looked as if I was going to get to meet him, in the north Norwegian town of Tromsø, while he was en route to Longbearyen, the expedition’s first base.

As it turned out, that didn’t happen, and I had to base my ghosting on an hour-long tape I was sent of Harry, out on the ice with a camera strapped to his head. There were quite a lot of trademark ‘amazing’s and ‘incredible’s, but enough substance – just – to put together a short chapter ‘by’ Harry, which was duly approved by Clarence House (those were the days).

Looking at it now, it seems rather prescient that the first line of the chapter reads: “I sometimes feel as though my role is a bit of a spare part.” Harry was talking about the expedition, of course, being modest about the fact that he was only paying a four-day visit, and that his stint in Afghanistan had been “very small”. There’s also a paragraph about the importance of “brotherhood”, which seems somewhat ironic in light of recent revelations.

As a professional ghostwriter I’ve been following the publication of Harry’s confessional, Spare, with interest, not to mention envy, reading of the reported $5 million fee to his ghost, J R Moehringer.

Part of my fascination is that the whole thing has been so very public. I don’t mean  Harry’s allegations; I’m talking about the process behind the book: the revealing of the ghostwriter’s identity, the memoir Moehringer wrote about his own father, his work on Andre Agassi’s “auto” biography.

Ghostwriter Mark McCrum - Mark McCrum
Ghostwriter Mark McCrum - Mark McCrum

In this country, ghosting is, generally, a rather private matter. As my agent used to say to me when I occasionally grumbled about the enforced anonymity: “The clue is in the name, Mark: ‘ghost’. You’re invisible.” Over years of watching books I’d written climb into the top ten I got used to this role, which extended to not being invited to the launch party, on one occasion not even being invited to the publisher’s in-house celebration of the book’s acquisition.

Of course, there have been “with” credits for a selected few ghostwriters, a phenomenon that is perhaps on the increase. But, generally, you have to dive around in the acknowledgments to find that key reference that reveals the ghost’s identity, if it’s there at all.

Moehringer seems to have changed that dynamic. Here is the ghost as star. So are we now about to see a public ranking of ghosts? Or perhaps the ghost may become more famous than the subject (as we ghosts call our charges), leading, possibly, to the spectacle of grand ghosts turning down minor celebrities. Might there even be a prize for ghostwritten works, the annual Spooks? God knows we could do with one, to elevate the best of this work from the all-too-frequent dross.

Another thought buzzing around my head in this case relates to responsibility. As a ghost you are often privy to deep personal secrets. Indeed, in order to get your subject to really delve down into the difficult details of their past, you need to promise the famous man or woman you are sitting with that whatever they tell you, on or off the record, will remain private unless they wish it otherwise. And you have to mean that, come what may.

One subject I worked with told me a story about having a threesome with a woman and her dog while her partner encouraged them via a video link from a distant city. Not one for the book, obviously. But there was never any suggestion that I would run off to a newspaper and sell such a tale.

Taking this necessary discretion further, there are times, especially when working with subjects who may be younger and less-experienced than you, when you actively have to advise that an opinion or a story be left out. This advice can extend to heated argument, with the ghost in an almost avuncular role. “Your opinions on female genital mutilation are not necessary and will really harm you,” I remember telling one client with some force. Luckily, he listened to me. But at the time I was thinking: this is bizarre, the invisible hand actively arguing against his own best interests.

This is not to say that you won’t sometimes use tricks to get a subject to open up. One of mine is to try and spend time with my client over a drink in the evening when the tape is off and intimate subjects that have been touched on but not followed up on record can be discussed and enlarged on.

A little bit of sympathy or approving laughter at this point can work wonders, and the following day the story, now told, and so out there between you, can hopefully make its way into the transcript. Have I ever, in one of these downtime sessions, confessed to doing something I haven’t, pour encourager les autres? That would be telling.

Which makes me wonder about Moehringer and Harry. Having extracted the all-too-frank admissions that are now splashed over the newspapers, didn’t the avuncular ghost see fit to counsel silence on some subjects? Obviously not all. Revelations about family relationships are essential to the story, but the killing of 25 Taliban are not. Had I been doing this job I’d have strongly advised against including that.

Of course the advantage of being an entirely private ghost means that you don’t have to deal with any flak you have, wittingly or not, created. It was Robbie Williams who had to answer for any revelations about his private mindset that he’d shared with me for his number-one bestseller Somebody Someday. Being Robbie, he was elusive charm itself, telling The Independent, “I haven’t read it. It’s full of words.”

Harry has no such defence, sadly. Everything he has been encouraged by Moehringer to say is out there for him to answer. But because the ghost has made himself so public in this case, does he – will he, indeed – have to account for his part in the furore too?

