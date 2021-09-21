Harry Dunn's parents reach 'resolution' with teenager's alleged killer in damages claim

The parents of Harry Dunn have reached a "resolution" with the teenager's alleged killer in a civil claim for damages in the US.

The Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said an agreement had been "reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them".

It comes more than two years after 19-year-old Harry's death outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

US suspect Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing his death by dangerous driving, and was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last minute postponement.

This civil claim is separate from the criminal case, which is still pending.

Sacoolas, 44, was able to leave the UK following the fatal road crash on 27 August 2019, after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US government.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Mr Seiger said a resolution in the civil claim means Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will now turn their focus to the pending criminal case.

Mr Seiger told the PA news agency: "It has come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

"It is never easy mounting a legal battle for justice abroad, let alone in the USA, but the family's courage and determination to see this through has been incredible.

"They have been supported throughout the claim by (former foreign secretary) Dominic Raab and his excellent officials at the FCDO and we are very grateful to them for all their help.

"We have been made aware that the US government made no secret of their displeasure at the British government's backing of Harry's family in bringing the claim."

The damages claim, brought against Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan, unearthed a great deal of previously unheard material, such as the State Department roles held by the couple at the time of the crash.

Story continues

Alexandria District Court in the US state of Virginia heard the pair's work in intelligence was a "factor" in their departure from the UK, as they left for "security reasons".

Mr Seiger said Harry's family will now turn their attention to the criminal case and the "long-awaited" inquest which will follow.

"There will also need to be a parliamentary inquiry into this scandal in due course," he added.