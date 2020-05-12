Harry Dunn: Suspect Anne Sacoolas will not be extradited despite Interpol red notice, US says

Harry Dunn, 19, was knocked off his motorcyle and killed near a US military base in Northamptonshire last year

The alleged killer of Harry Dunn will not be extradited to the UK despite an Interpol red notice, US authorities have said as they insisted their decision was final.

British prosecutors charged Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash that knocked the 19-year-old off his motorbike outside a US military base in Northamptonshire last year.

It is alleged the 42-year-old suspect had been driving on the wrong side of the road before the crash.

Ms Sacoolas is the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton and claimed diplomatic immunity to allow her to return to America, sparking an international row.

An extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January.

In a significant escalation of Britain’s stance on the issue, it emerged on Monday Interpol had issued a request to police forces worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest Ms Sacoolas if she crossed their borders.

Red notices are issued by the international policing organisation - of which both the UK and US are members - at the request of a member country. They are distinct from an international arrest warrant.

However, the US State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to refuse an extradition request for Harry Dunn's alleged killer was final.

A spokeswoman said the State Department maintained the position that Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

She said that granting the extradition request for Sacoolas would have rendered the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would have set an "extraordinarily troubling precedent".

The spokeswoman added that the US has a history of close law enforcement cooperation with the UK, and values that relationship.

It came after Charlotte Charles, Ms Dunn’s mother, earlier said the Interpol notice was a “step in the right direction” and urged Ms Sacoolas to “come back now”.

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, has called for Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK - AFP

Responding to the latest statement from the US, Radd Seiger, the family’s spokesman, said: “The White House may feel that Secretary Pompeo’s refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas was final but that does not reflect the real position.

“In fact quite the contrary, as the US Embassy in London said in a recent letter to Andrea Leadsom, both countries recognise that the final decision will rest with the court following a judicial review.

“Clearly, the White House must be preoccupied on other matters and are not keeping up with developments. Either that or they continue to mislead and gaslight which would not be a first.

“The pressure for Anne Sacoolas to return increases by the day and must now be intolerable. No-one will ever accept the State Department’s position that it is acceptable for anyone to kill a young person and just walk away. They are in fantasyland if that is what they really believe.

“It is time to bring the parents’ suffering to an end and send Anne Sacoolas back.”

Number 10 reiterated its support for the grieving family on Monday night, saying the refusal by the US to extradite Ms Sacoolas, who was charged in December, amounted to a “denial of justice”.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Ms Charles had told Sky News: “It’s been really tough, I can’t deny that, we’ve really struggled. Prior to lockdown we were able to offload our upset, anguish and emotions daily but not being able to see anybody has become very, very difficult.

“We can’t move on yet because we’re not being allowed to do so - we’re emotional but angry at the same time.”

She added: “Anne Sacoolas needs to realise she needs to come back now, it is time. She should never have gone back to the US in the first place, she needs to come back and give us an opportunity to start to build our lives. We can’t do that without her going through the justice system here in the UK. She is not going to be able to rebuild her life without doing so either.”