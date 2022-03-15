Harry Dunn spokesman signs up to take in Ukrainian refugees

Josh Payne, PA
·2 min read

The spokesman for the parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said his family will “take in as many people as we can” after signing up to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Radd Seiger, whose grandmother was born in the country’s capital, Kyiv, said he will be contacting refugee charities to open up his home in south Northamptonshire to a family.

He said: “I’ve been trying to think of ways over the last few weeks of how I can personally help.

“I’ve thought about travelling to Poland or Ukraine to help but it seems the best way I can help is to take in a Ukrainian family to offer them some respite from the trauma they have been suffering.

“We’ll take in as many people as we possibly can.”

Mr Seiger, a retired lawyer, has spent the last two-and-a-half years representing the family of Mr Dunn, who was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton on October 27 2019.

The driver, American Anne Sacoolas, 44, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country, sparking an international controversy.

Asked about his personal ties to Ukraine, Mr Seiger told the PA news agency: “My grandmother was born in Kyiv and left, as so many millions did in those days, to the United States in search of a better life.

“I inevitably feel close to these people and I can’t just sit here and watch them suffer.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the reason I’m doing this, but obviously I feel compelled to help.”

Giving a message to anyone thinking of taking in a Ukrainian family, Mr Seiger added: “I appreciate that many people are not in a position to do so, but I would encourage anyone who is in a position to do so to take that leap of faith.

“There’s going to be an exodus and it will only increase as time goes on.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to that. People should do the right thing and welcome them in with open arms.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will the Penguins push their limited chips all-in at the deadline?

    The Penguins have earned their chance to compete for a Stanley Cup again, so all eyes rest on GM Ron Hextall and how he'll help his team do just that.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.