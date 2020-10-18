Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect

The mother of Harry Dunn has urged presidential candidate Joe Biden to reconsider the US’s position on her son’s alleged killer should he win the election.

In a video message to Mr Biden, Charlotte Charles said her “heart goes out” to him after the loss of his son in 2015 – but said her family needed justice in order to “help us on the path” to recovery.

Mrs Charles’s 19-year-old son was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

View photos Harry Dunn was killed in a road crash in August last year (Family handout/PA) More

The US asserted diplomatic immunity for suspect Anne Sacoolas following the crash and she was able to return to her home country – despite later admitting she had been driving on the wrong side of the road for 20 seconds before the teenager’s death.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for 43-year-old Sacoolas after the CPS charged her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving – describing the decision as “final”.

Mrs Charles appealed to Mr Biden to “do your best to amend” the situation – saying Sacoolas “walking free” was “tearing us apart as a family”.

In her video message, seen by the PA news agency, Mrs Charles said: “I would imagine you are aware of Harry’s case and our campaign – we’ve been running it for a year now.

View photos Mrs Charles urged the presidential candidate to ‘reconsider’ the position taken by the US on suspect Anne Sacoolas should he win the election (Niall Carson/PA) More

“Very, very sadly, a year on, Anne Sacoolas has still not been sent back here to the UK to face our justice system.

“I please urge you, should you win on November 3 to please reconsider the position the US has taken against us – and when I say us I don’t just mean myself and the rest of the parents, I mean us as the UK as well.

“We never, ever expected to be in this position. We never thought the lady who is responsible for taking our son’s life would have been able to fly home to the US and evade as best she could the UK justice system.”

Describing her family’s emotions to Mr Biden, Mrs Charles continued: “It’s tearing us apart as a family. We are not only trying to live without Harry every day – the pain now is far worse than it was this time last year because we are no longer numb and no longer in shock.

“So we have to live every day, knowing that Anne Sacoolas is still walking free, tucking her three children into bed at night, doing her everyday jobs and tasks – whilst we’re still sat here suffering.

Story continues