Harry Dunn case brought forward before senior judge

A US citizen accused over the death of teenager Harry Dunn will appear at the Old Bailey next week for a plea hearing after the case was brought forward.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, is charged over the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash near RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

However, in December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing death by dangerous driving.

Last month, Sacoolas made her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link.

Her case was transferred to the Old Bailey and was due for a plea and case management hearing on October 27.

However, a court official confirmed on Monday that the case had been brought forward to October 20.

The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, is expected to join proceedings by video link once again.

The case is being heard by High Court judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.