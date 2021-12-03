Harry Connick Jr’s ‘Daddy Warbucks’ Bald Cap Gets Hard-Knocked by ‘Annie Live!’ Viewers

Jennifer Maas
·2 min read

“Annie Live!” viewers were quite taken with many aspects of the NBC live-TV musical Thursday night — but not so much with the bald cap that star Harry Connick Jr. wore to play Daddy Warbucks.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to his accessory below.

More to come…

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories