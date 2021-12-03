Harry Connick Jr’s ‘Daddy Warbucks’ Bald Cap Gets Hard-Knocked by ‘Annie Live!’ Viewers

“Annie Live!” viewers were quite taken with many aspects of the NBC live-TV musical Thursday night — but not so much with the bald cap that star Harry Connick Jr. wore to play Daddy Warbucks.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to his accessory below.

Harry Connick Jr gonna be cast in the reboot of Alien Nation after this #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/xj6aQEeakT — Vandy and 517 others (@vandy73) December 3, 2021

Harry Connick's bald cap is going to haunt me in my dreams. Theres so much extra "skin" on the back I think it may also be running the Daddy Warbucks lines…#AnnieLive — Amanda B. (@travelsbybubble) December 3, 2021

Man this bald cap is horrible! I do a better one for my frontals they need to fire the hair stylist #AnnieLive — JennyFromTheBlock (@Rewind_DejaVu) December 3, 2021

Harry connick jr. and this bald cap #AnnieLive — (@jillyfuller) December 3, 2021

Why does Daddy Warbucks always have to look like a thumb? #AnnieLive — Josh Bierman (@JaBierman) December 3, 2021

Wait, it that a rumpled bald cap?? I thought it was a mic! #AnnieLive — Mommie (@MommieEki) December 3, 2021

I’m loving #AnnieLive but that bald cap got Harry Connick Jr looking like Vader without the helmet. pic.twitter.com/RcskjKnVpc — Nicole SA (@NicoleSA1913) December 3, 2021

You’re telling me Harry Connick Jr. couldn’t shave his head for the show.. and would rather be seen in this bald cap? #AnnieLivepic.twitter.com/QubaG6OG9d — Taya Turnbow (@tayyuh) December 3, 2021

Harry Connick Jr. looks like Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester with the bald cap. I keep waiting for him to put a light bulb in his mouth. #AnnieLive — Jeff Finkle (@JahFinkle) December 3, 2021

I figured out what Harry Connick Jr’s bald cap reminds me of #AnnieLive #DaddyQuirrell pic.twitter.com/6SQ5WMX8ZD — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) December 3, 2021

I do wish they had skipped the bald cap. #AnnieLive — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Boo-ing Great (@lindaholmes) December 3, 2021