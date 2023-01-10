Harry Claims Kate Told Meghan: ‘I Know I Was the One That Made You Cry’

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry writes that in December 2018, at a “summit” between Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Kate said to Meghan: “I know, Meghan, that I was the one that made you cry.”

Meghan asked what was being done to correct the story in public—the misapprehension that she had made Kate cry in a row over bridesmaids’ dresses for Meghan’s wedding.

Harry writes that he realized that nothing would be done: nothing could “happen to embarrass the future queen.”

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Having a Very Glamorous Fashion Duel

On Monday, texts were also released showing a testy exchange over the dresses between the two women.

The December meeting followed another where Harry and Meghan and Kate and William tried to get their relationship back on track, Harry writes. Preceding this, at another sitdown, William and Kate said they were upset that they did not receive Easter presents from Harry and Meghan.

Harry writes: “None of this airing of grievances was doing us any good, I felt. We weren’t getting anywhere.”

Kate told Meghan that she owed her an apology over Meghan saying she may have “baby brain.”

Harry recalls Kate saying: “You hurt my feelings Meghan… I told you I couldn’t remember something and you told me it was my hormones... We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.”

As has been reported, William told Meghan she was being “rude,” and Meghan told William not to point at her.

“Was this really happening?” Harry writes in Spare. “Had it actually come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”

Harry does not address the subsequent staff bullying allegations against Meghan directly, but says, “Team Cambridge versus Team Sussex took shape,” with “rivalry, and competing agendas poisoning the atmosphere... Nerves were shattering, people were sniping… more than once a staff member slumped across their desk and wept.”

When the story broke that Meghan made Kate cry over the bridesmaid dresses, Harry writes Meghan said to him in disbelief, “Haz, I made her cry? I made HER cry?”

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.