Harry Brook dropped four times on way to crucial century as England claim upper hand in New Zealand

Harry Brook celebrates reaching his century - AFP/Sanka Vidanagama

The first thing Harry Brook should have done after his seventh Test hundred was put a fiver on one of Brendon McCullum’s horses.

Brook had so much luck in his 132, being dropped four times by New Zealand, that he even apologised to his partner Ollie Pope when he was dismissed by a stunning one-handed catch in the gully.

Dropped three times before reaching his century, and then again on 106, New Zealand’s generosity allowed Brook to rescue England from a Joe Root duck and 45 for three to end day two on 319 for five, close to first-innings parity.

England should really be out of contention but instead of putting a foot on English throats, New Zealand stuck their feet in their mouths instead.

They dropped six catches in total, fielding like the clubbies who will play on the pitches in Hagley Park over the weekend. There were even boos from the polite New Zealand crowd when captain Tom Latham fluffed the sixth, and his third of the day, a straightforward chance off Ben Stokes at short cover.

Tom Latham fluffs a chance at slip - Getty Images/Joe Allison

Any team that gives four lives to Brook, fresh from a triple century in Pakistan, and another to a bludgeoner like Stokes deserves to lose a Test match. Add in some poor shots on day one and New Zealand have had a bit of a stinker.

Brook bats with a swagger but he is a very modest young man and will accept this was a hundred that will probably not make his cuttings book when he retires.

But it was still a very important innings in the context of this Test and further proof his emergence is the real success of the Bazball era.

So often England’s fortunes rest on Root’s shoulders but he now has a fellow Yorkie to carry the burden; this is no longer a one-man-band batting line-up.

In scoring his seventh hundred in only his 22nd Test, Brook flew past 2,000 runs at razor-sharp speed. This was just his 36th innings, the same number it took the great Viv Richards to reach 2,000, and only Herbert Sutcliffe managed it quicker for England.

Quite what Herbert would make of the modern game and Brook scooping Tim Southee over his own head for four on 91 is almost as much fun as trying to guess where Brook will end up on the all-time run-scorer’s list for England. Probably second behind Root, but don’t rule out No 1.

He stole the focus away from Ollie Pope whose superb counter-attacking 77 batting at No 6 muddied the issue about where he appears long-term for England. Pope was far less frenetic coming in at 71 for four and against a slightly older ball than when he walks out at first drop keen to shape the game.

Ollie Pope cut the ball for four on his way to a half-century - AFP/Sanka Vidanagama

Pope put on 151 with Brook, needing just 61 balls to go past his entire run tally of 55 in the Pakistan series. It rescued England when they were in a death spiral against a New Zealand attack revelling in cool, overcast bowling conditions and with a lethal fast bowler in Will O’Rourke who bowls with the demon pace and bounce of an Australian quick.

He put Pope on his backside with a bouncer that whistled past his nostrils at 90mph and the fact he finished with one for 82 at five an over was a travesty.

A 90mph Will O’Rourke bouncer leaves Pope on his backside - Getty Images/Phil Walter

Where Pope is most effective in the order will rumble on to next summer but he put to bed the argument England need a reserve keeper. He kept very well standing back and gave real substance at No 6. You suspect Ollie Robinson may well be making a wasted journey to New Zealand. Pope will probably keep the gloves and allow England another look at Jacob Bethell.

It sounds strange because he only made 10, but he shaped up pretty nicely at No 3, coming in at a very tricky period when New Zealand were bowling superbly with the new ball.

He looked unflustered by the challenge of making his debut higher in the batting order than ever before in his career and, in fact, was far calmer than the jumpy Pope can be when he goes out after the fall of an early wicket.

After New Zealand added a useful 29 to their overnight score, Brydon Carse taking the final two wickets for well-deserved figures of 4-64, England were soon in trouble.

Crawley’s poor year continued with a horrible drive to fall leg before.

Bethell and Ben Duckett saw off Southee but debutant Nathan Smith bent his back, hit the deck hard and found just a hint of away movement to take Bethell’s edge in the last over before lunch. Four balls later – which included two no-balls – Root tried to play with soft hands only to chop Smith onto his stumps.

England were reeling when Duckett top-edged to deep backward square, taking on O’Rourke’s pace and bounce and paying the price.

In the over after Duckett’s dismissal, Brook cut Smith hard to gully where Glenn Phillips could not hold on. That would have been 71 for five and curtains. Latham dropped Brook above his head on 41, parrying the ball in the air, and Devon Conway missed the easiest chance on 70 when he fluffed a skier running around at deep-square leg.

Pope freewheeled his way past fifty off only 59 balls and could not believe his luck, after what he had seen from the other end, when Phillips held on to a world-class catch at gully. Brook gave Pope a consoling pat.

There was time for one more life, Brook dropped down the leg side by keeper Tom Blundell, although the umpire made a mistake too in giving leg byes.

England made New Zealand pay in the final hour by adding 76 in 16 overs to end a riveting, but flawed, day of Test cricket.

05:31 AM GMT

England close on 319/5

Will this be the last over of the day? Smith bangs it in and Stokes is not in full control of the pull shot but it falls comfortably short of fine-leg. Stokes ducks under the final ball of the day and England close the day on 319/5 after Brook’s magnificent hundred.

At the end of day two England trail by just 29 runs with five wickets still in hand. New Zealand will get their hands on a new ball six overs into tomorrow’s play.

05:26 AM GMT

OVER 73: ENG 317/5 (Brook 131 Stokes 36)

Stokes defends a ball from Phillips that nearly rolls onto his stumps.

Phillips gets one to turn and bounce at Brook, who flicks away towards fine-leg for two.

This partnership is approaching 100.

05:23 AM GMT

OVER 72: ENG 312/5 (Brook 128 Stokes 34)

Four more singles and we may have just two overs left today.

05:18 AM GMT

OVER 71: ENG 308/5 (Brook 126 Stokes 32)

Two singles from the over. England trail by just 40 runs now.

05:15 AM GMT

OVER 70: ENG 306/5 (Brook 125 Stokes 31)

Terrific running between the wickets. Brook leans on a drive through cover and they race back for three to bring up the England 300.

That potentially is the best shot of the day in the final 20 minutes. Stokes drives on the up through wide mid-off for four.

Then another drop! Stokes gives himself room and belts it at Latham at cover but his opposite number cannot hold on. That is Latham’s third drop of the day. Debutant Smith has had some catches dropped off his bowling today.

Another chance goes begging for New Zealand - Joe Allison/Getty Images

05:10 AM GMT

OVER 69: ENG 298/5 (Brook 122 Stokes 26)

Spin is being brought back into the attack as Phillips is on. With just 20 minutes remaining on day two, how will these two play Phillips? I suspect in their normal way.

05:07 AM GMT

OVER 68: ENG 296/5 (Brook 121 Stokes 25)

That sums up his innings. Brook just dabs into the offside and comes through for a single. When he scored his triple century in Pakistan, he spoke about the fitness work he has done over the last year or two and you can see that on a day like today.

Run hard - Sanka Vidanagama/Getty Images

05:02 AM GMT

OVER 67: ENG 294/5 (Brook 120 Stokes 24)

Brook flicks off his pads into the legside and it is another two. England have run really hard between the wickets today. He then pushes one up to mid-off for a single.

Stokes guides one to the third-man region for two.

04:58 AM GMT

OVER 66: ENG 287/5 (Brook 116 Stokes 21)

Just over half an hour to go today and Natham Smith returns to the attack. Brook beats Phillips at gully to his right and comes back for two. He has played that guided shot to such great effect today.

Smith bangs the final ball in short and Stokes gets a top edge on his pull, which runs away for four.

England trail by 61 runs.

04:53 AM GMT

OVER 65: ENG 279/5 (Brook 113 Stokes 16)

Maiden over from Henry.

04:50 AM GMT

OVER 64: ENG 279/5 (Brook 113 Stokes 16)

O’Rourke cuts Brook in half but it misses both the inside edge and the stumps.

Off the final ball of the over Stokes cuts away through the slip cordon and away for four.

04:46 AM GMT

OVER 63: ENG 274/5 (Brook 112 Stokes 12)

There is some miscommunication out in the middle between Stokes and Brook but for England it ends safely in the end.

Maiden over from Henry. England trail by 74 runs.

04:41 AM GMT

OVER 62: ENG 274/5 (Brook 112 Stokes 12)

Brook picks up another two down to third-man. Brook gets another life! Four leg-byes are given as Blundell drops it and it runs away for what is signalled as four leg byes. However replays show Brook got some bat on it so it was a dropped catch.

O’Rourke strikes Brook on the pads but umpire Ahsan Raza shakes his head. New Zealand opt against a review as it looked like it was going over and it was.

Brook then flicks one through midwicket for two.

Brook then gets an inside edge that evades the stumps and runs down to fine-leg for four.

04:35 AM GMT

OVER 61: ENG 262/5 (Brook 104 Stokes 12)

Brook cuts away behind square and it runs away for four to bring up his seventh Test century. He has had some lives but he has taken advantage.

He guides it down to third-man again and comes back for two.

A seventh Test ton - Andrew Cornaga/AP

04:30 AM GMT

OVER 60: ENG 255/5 (Brook 97 Stokes 12)

Four singles from the over as Brook has moved to 97.

04:27 AM GMT

OVER 59: ENG 251/5 (Brook 95 Stokes 10)

Brook pulls Southee in front of square and Conway cannot prevent Brook from coming back for two. He moves into the 90s.

Off the final ball over Brook ramps it over his head for four to take him to 95. Outrageous! That brings up the England 250 and New Zealand’s lead is now under 100.

Outrageous shot - Joe Allison/Getty Images

04:17 AM GMT

OVER 58: ENG 243/5 (Brook 88 Stokes 9)

Will O’Rourke is brought back into the attack. Stokes tries to guide one past Phillips at gully but he stops it. Stokes then has to scramble to get back in his crease as Phillips threw at the stumps.

O’Rourke has a few man set back for some short-pitch bowling but Stokes pulls it away and gets it in between the fielders for four.

Time for drinks.

Ben Stokes was born in Christchurch - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:12 AM GMT

OVER 57: ENG 237/5 (Brook 87 Stokes 4)

Stokes flicks one off his pads for two.

Can England get a lead after first innings? - Joe Allison/Getty Images

04:07 AM GMT

OVER 56: ENG 233/5 (Brook 86 Stokes 1)

Brook cuts away over the slip cordon for four. He was given some width but it probably went a bit finer than he thought but he will not care.

Brook then guides one past Phillips’ right hand at gully for two.

04:03 AM GMT

OVER 55: ENG 226/5 (Brook 79 Stokes 1)

Maiden over from Southee.

03:58 AM GMT

OVER 54: ENG 226/5 (Brook 79 Stokes 1)

Brook drives through cover point for two.

Stokes is off the mark with a flick down to fine-leg for a single.

03:54 AM GMT

OVER 53: ENG 222/5 (Brook 76 Stokes 0)

Ben Stokes, who was born in Christchurch, is the new man and he received a great reception coming to the crease.

A wicket maiden from Southee and a great call by Tom Latham to bring Southee back into the attack.

03:51 AM GMT

Wicket

Pope c Phillips b Southee 77 What a catch! Tim Southee is back into the attack and that change brings a wicket for the hosts. Pope cuts away but Phillips takes an incredible one-handed catch at gully. They have dropped far easier catches today but that is fantastic. Double Nelson strikes for England. FOW 222/5

Crucial wicket for New Zealand - Phil Walter/Getty Images

03:47 AM GMT

OVER 52: ENG 222/4 (Brook 76 Pope 77)

A single through the point region brings up the 150 partnership off 183 balls.

03:42 AM GMT

OVER 51: ENG 219/4 (Brook 75 Pope 75)

Brook is dropped again! He pulls Phillips over the legside and Conway runs around from deep backward square leg. He gets there but then shells the catch. A third life for Brook.

Brook then whips one through midwicket for two.

Such a shock to see New Zealand drop four catches, they are normally so reliable in the field. England are scoring at a good lick and to give three lives to a player like Brook, who scored a triple hundred a month ago, will cost them the match unless they sharpen up quickly.

03:38 AM GMT

OVER 50: ENG 213/4 (Brook 70 Pope 74)

Debutant Nathan Smith is back into the attack. Brook comes down the ground and it comes off his hip, beating Blundell to his right and running away for four leg byes. The New Zealand keeper was moving to his left and did not expect it then to come to his right. It is also a no-ball.

03:33 AM GMT

OVER 49: ENG 206/4 (Brook 69 Pope 74)

Be careful there Pope. He nearly chips a delivery from Phillips into he hands of Latham at short mid-on but it falls short.

Pope then gets his hands through the ball quickly and drives through cover for three.

England are ticking things along nicely. Brook has brought up 2000 Test runs.

Harry Brook passes 2,000 Test runs in 36 innings. Only seven men have got there quicker and only one of them, Herbert Sutcliffe, was English. He took 33 innings. Some bloke called Bradman took 22.

03:29 AM GMT

OVER 48: ENG 200/4 (Brook 67 Pope 70)

Pope drives beautifully through mid-off for three. The outfield at the Hagley Oval is still not rapid so that makes running between the wickets all the more important.

Brook then pulls O’Rourke in front of square and this pair make it back-to-back threes. A single from the final ball brings up the England 200.

England trail by 148 runs.

A lot of focus on Ollie Pope this year but he has had a much better time than Zak Crawley. A finger injury ruined his summer admittedly, but Crawley is averaging 32 in 2024 and has not made a hundred since the Old Trafford Ashes Test. If it spins, he is in trouble. If the ball seams and swings he is in trouble. He can be truly devastating on flat pitches with pace on the ball but how often do we see those in Test cricket? This is his 51st Test and his average is only just over 30.

03:25 AM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 191/4 (Brook 63 Pope 66)

Phillips drags it short and Pope pulls one fine for two. They had considered coming through for three but they opt against the third run. That brings up 3000 Test match runs for Pope.

These two are running well between the wickets, continuing to put the pressure on the new Zealand bowlers and fielders.

03:20 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 187/4 (Brook 62 Pope 63)

Pope attempts an uppercut over the slips but misses. He tries it again a few balls later and misses once more. Blundell does brilliantly to prevent O’Rourke’s bouncer from flying away for four byes.

Can Ollie Pope convert his fifty in a century? - Phil Walter/Getty Images

03:17 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 186/4 (Brook 62 Pope 62)

Brook is offered some width by Phillips and he happily accepts the gift. He drills a drive through the covers for four and you feel like this is England’s moment to cash in and pile on the runs with the ball getting older.

03:14 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 180/4 (Brook 57 Pope 61)

An appeal for LBW off the final ball of O’Rourke’s tenth over but umpire Ahsan Raza shakes his head.

03:09 AM GMT

OVER 43: ENG 179/4 (Brook 56 Pope 61)

Glenn Phillips bowled the last over before the tea break and will now continue into this evening session.

He nearly finds the outside edge of Brook’s bat as the Yorkshireman goes for a drive but it goes just past.

Only one run comes from the over.

03:06 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 178/4 (Brook 55 Pope 61)

Will O’Rourke bowls the first over after tea and Pope is under way for the session first ball with a flick into the legside for two. Good running between the wickets from this pair.

O’Rourke tries to tempt Brook with a wide one and the Yorkshireman goes for it. He misses it and he needs to be careful there as he has already had two lives in this innings.

03:02 AM GMT

Evening session

Beautiful sunshine in Christchurch as the players emerge for the final session of day two. It was not looking great for England not long after lunch when Ben Duckett was dismissed but this partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope has been fantastic. There has been some luck though on the way as Brook has been dropped twice.

Nippy at Hagley Oval this afternoon, a cool breeze blowing across the ground. That was a remarkable session of Bazball cricket. Plenty of luck for England with Brook dropped twice but they spread the field with their aggressive approach and are still in the game. What does this innings mean for Pope? Suspect he keeps for the rest of the series now, and they take a longer look at Bethell.

02:51 AM GMT

02:43 AM GMT

Tea on day two

Glenn Phillips will have the honour of the last over before tea. He is on for the first time today and it is the first over of spin of this innings so far.

Three runs come from this final over of the afternoon and England head into tea at 174/4 after a terrific partnership between this pair during this afternoon session.

02:39 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 171/4 (Brook 53 Pope 57)

A single into the legside brings up Pope’s 14th Test fifty, one that he really needed.

O’Rourke has a deep point and third man in place but Pope still uppercuts for four between those two fielders.

He follows that up with a terrific drive through the covers for three. That brings up the 100 partnership between this pair off just 112 balls.

Just about enough time for one more over.

Yes, there’s been some luck involved, but this is a superb partnership. Hard graft early on, but now gaps everywhere and exploiting them. Pope has looked less frantic back at No 6.

Ollie Pope really neeed this fifty - Joe Allison/Getty Images

02:35 AM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 162/4 (Brook 52 Pope 49)

These two are motoring along and continuing to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Henry appeals for LBW against Pope but nothing given. Height looked to be the issue. HawkEye suggests it was clipping the top of the stumps but it was umpire’s call.

02:30 AM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 158/4 (Brook 51 Pope 48)

O’Rourke is brought back on with just over ten minutes left of the session.

Brook brings up his 50 with a pull for six. It has taken him 65 balls to get to his fifty.

Another Test fifty for Harry Brook - Sanka Vidanagama/Getty Images

02:25 AM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 151/4 (Brook 45 Pope 47)

Pope cuts fine and picks up another four. It went finer than he would have thought as there was more bounce than he anticipated but it flies through the gap. That brings up the England 150.

We have around 15 minutes until tea.

02:20 AM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 146/4 (Brook 45 Pope 42)

Pope is quick to take advantage of Smith dropping too short and he pulls him away for four.

Pope then flicks away through midwicket for another boundary. It was in the air for a while but Ravindra at midwicket could not get close to it.

Smart cricket as Pope dabs it into the legside and they come through for a quick single.

Brook finishes the over with a drive through the covers for two.

02:16 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 135/4 (Brook 43 Pope 33)

That is a lovely shot from Pope, who drives through the covers for two. Pope then pulls Henry away for two. He then gets another two as he flicks off his pads through square.

Ollie Pope getting going - Joe Allison/Getty Images

02:12 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 128/4 (Brook 43 Pope 26)

Another life for Brook and New Zealand have dropped a number of catches today. Brook slashes at a wide delivery from Smith but Latham cannot cling on at first slip. Southee tries to catch the rebound at second slip but cannot. Big let-off again for Brook, who then squeezes a drive off the inside edge through midwicket for two.

02:08 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 126/4 (Brook 41 Pope 26)

Brooks cuts one through backward point and comes back for two despite the best efforts of the boundary rider.

Brook then defends a ball and it rolls not far away from his own stumps.

02:04 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 122/4 (Brook 38 Pope 25)

Nathan Smith is brought back into the attack. Off the last ball of the over Brook guides one through the slips for four. He played it with soft hands and knew what he was doing rather than it being a genuine, thick edge. That brings up the 50 partnerhsip between these two.

Partnership building nicely - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

01:58 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 116/4 (Brook 33 Pope 24)

Pope is offered some width by Southee and he goes for it. He cuts aerially and it goes just past a diving Phillips, running away for four.

01:54 AM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 111/4 (Brook 32 Pope 20)

Three singles from the over.

01:49 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 108/4 (Brook 30 Pope 19)

Pope drives nicely through the covers for two. It looked like there would be three on offer there but they stick with just the two.

01:42 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 106/4 (Brook 30 Pope 17)

O’Rourke’s spell is over and Matt Henry is brought back on. Brook looks to pull Henry away and gets a top edge but it sails over fine leg for six. That brings up the England 100.

Later in the over Pope drives nicely down through mid-off for three.

Time for drinks.

Partnership building between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope - Sanka Vidanagama/Getty Images

01:37 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 96/4 (Brook 23 Pope 14)

Just the one run comes from Southee’s eighth over.

01:33 AM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 95/4 (Brook 22 Pope 14)

Pope cuts O’Rourke away but it bounces a little more than he expected and it flies over gully’s head for four. A little streaky but Pope will not care as he moves into double figures.

O’Rourke gets one to lift off a length and it catches the shoulder of Pope’s bat. It loops over the slip cordon and it runs away for four.

01:29 AM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 87/4 (Brook 22 Pope 6)

Tim Southee is brought back into the attack and his first ball is cut away by Pope behind square for four.

01:25 AM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 82/4 (Brook 22 Pope 1)

Pope manages to finally get off the mark eighth ball with a single into the legside.

New Zealand have a leg slip in place and Brook nearly flicks it straight to Southee positioned there but it goes just wide of him and away for four.

01:21 AM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 77/4 (Brook 18 Pope 0)

Brook drives Smith through the covers for a couple.

Brook repeats the treatment with another cover drive and this is rewarded with a four.

How big a drop could that be? Brook slashes at one outside off and hits it straight to Phillips at gully but he cannot hold on. That should have been taken.

01:16 AM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 71/4 (Brook 12 Pope 0)

Ollie Pope, who usually bats at three, comes to the crease at six and he is under some pressure with his form not great to say the least. Can he be less frenetic than he has been of late?

A wicket maiden from O’Rourke and England are under the cosh in Christchurch.

01:12 AM GMT

Wicket

Duckett c Conway b O’Rourke 46 That was coming. It was like he was a cat living with nine lives but his lucky streak is over. He is sucked into New Zealand’s ploy and he is caught on the hook by Conway at deep backward square leg as he could not control his pull shot. England in a spot of bother here. FOW 71/4

That was a horror half-hour for Ben Duckett since lunch which is odd, given he is a) one of the best openers in the world, and b) had largely looked untroubled before the break.

Ben Duckett’s luck runs out - Joe Allison/Getty Images

01:09 AM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 71/3 (Brook 12 Duckett 46)

Duckett drives aerially back down the ground and it is not too far away from Smith’s outstretched right hand as he dived to try and catch it. Duckett does come back for two.

Smith then bangs one in short and Duckett obliges. He is not in control and gets a top edge that flies away for four.

That is smart cricket as he dabs into the offside for a single.

01:05 AM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 64/3 (Brook 12 Duckett 39)

Very, very lucky for Duckett. He attempts to pull O’Rourke away but gets a top edge and it flies over the slip cordon for four. He has already been dropped and he gets another slice of luck there.

A few balls later Duckett is again fortunate as he nearly chops on.

01:01 AM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 59/3 (Brook 12 Duckett 34)

Just one run comes from Smith’s latest over.

12:57 AM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 58/3 (Brook 12 Duckett 33)

Brooks cuts O’Rourke away through backward point for four. A bit of width on offer from O’Rourke and Brook pounces.

A few balls later O’Rourke then beats Brook outside his off stump.

12:53 AM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 54/3 (Brook 8 Duckett 33)

Smith has been warned by umpire Rod Tucker for running down the pitch in his follow through.

12:49 AM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 53/3 (Brook 7 Duckett 33)

Will O’Rourke is brought into the attack for the first time today. Brook is off the mark as he steers one through the gully region for four. That boundary brings up the England 50. Brook then flicks off his pads and comes back for two.

Off the last ball of the over O’Rourke gets one to rise on Brook and it loops into the point region but fortunately for Brook falls safely. He comes through for a single.

12:43 AM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 45/3 (Brook 0 Duckett 32)

Smith has three balls left in his second over and he immediately finds the outside edge of Brook’s bat. Soft hands though from Brook means the edge falls well short of the slip cordon.

12:41 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Ben Duckett resumes on 32 and he will be joined by Harry Brook, who is the new man in after Joe Root’s dismissal on the stroke of lunch. Brook will be on strike to Smith, who is midway through his over.

England are under some pressure here and New Zealand might be smelling blood but the sun is bursting through now and the clouds are beginning to dissipate.

Joe Root joins Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting in a bizarre club: a duck in their 150th Test.

12:33 AM GMT

Lunchtime verdict

Debutant Nathan Smith has cracked open this Test for New Zealand with two wickets in the final over of the morning session including the huge bonus of Joe Root for a duck. Root’s runs will either win or lose this series for England and in his 150th Test he lasted just four balls before chopping on. Smith had already removed Jacob Bethell caught behind earlier in the over for 10 as New Zealand took three wickets in an hour of bowling before lunch, maximising conditions in a way England failed to do on day one. Bethell shaped up nicely in the 34 balls he faced, defending well and picking off two fours before nicking behind. At 45 for three, replying to New Zealand’s 348, England are in trouble. They bat deep, and Duckett is still there on 32, but New Zealand are yet to bowl Will O’Rourke and he could be a real handful on this pitch.

12:25 AM GMT

Disastrous end to morning session for England

A HUGE wicket for New Zealand 🇳🇿



Nathan Smith dismisses Jacob Bethell, and then Joe Root for a duck, in the first over of his Test debut ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ayNqa81pYH — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 29, 2024

12:14 AM GMT

12:03 AM GMT

Wicket and lunch

Root b Smith 0 Joe Root comes in to face the final five balls before lunch but he does not make it. After a few more Smith no-balls, Root gets an inside edge and it crashes into his stumps. England are in some trouble as they head to lunch. What a start to his Test career for Smith. FOW 45/3

It’s exposed Joe Root, and left England in all sorts of bother, and he only made 10, but that was not a shocking start for Jacob Bethell. He looked pretty calm and composed, played a couple of lovely strokes, and it took a beauty to get him out. England were a couple of minutes from a half-decent session there. As it is, New Zealand are all over them.

England under the cosh in Christchurch - Joe Allison/Getty Images

11:58 PM GMT

Wicket

Bethell c Blundell b Smith 10 There was not much Bethell could do about that delivery. Smith, from around the wicket, gets one to just hold its line and he finds the outside edge of Bethell’s bat. There was a nervous wait for Smith as there was a check for a no-ball but it is a fair delivery so he has his first Test wicket in just his second over. Bethell had to play at that so that is one of those where you have to tip your cap to the bowler. FOW 43/2

One debutant gets another one out - Joe Allison/Getty Images

11:56 PM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 43/1 (Bethell 10 Duckett 32)

Two runs come from Henry’s seventh over and that may well be the end of a good spell.

11:52 PM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 41/1 (Bethell 9 Duckett 31)

Tom Latham makes his first change in the bowling and he brings on debutant Nathan Smith for his first bowl to replace Southee. His first ball ends up a single after a mis-field in the offside from Phillips.

In a battle of the debutants, Smith follows that up with an absolute seed to Bethell that just misses the outside edge and the stumps but it was a no-ball.

Bethell gets his first boundary in his Test career as he picks up Smith over the legside for four. He played plenty of shots like that on England’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean.

Bethell then gets some width outside his off stump and he cuts away for four behind square. Like London buses, one boundary brings two for Bethell.

11:46 PM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 31/1 (Bethell 1 Duckett 30)

A half appeal for LBW against Bethell but not much going for that one. It looked like it pitched outside leg stump and was probably going over as well so all in all not much going for it really!

11:42 PM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 30/1 (Bethell 1 Duckett 29)

Just one run comes from Southee’s sixth over and this is a real test for Bethell, not just technically but mentally as well.

11:37 PM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 29/1 (Bethell 1 Duckett 28)

Bethell finally gets his first Test run off his 13th ball with a single into the legside.

Henry then finds the outside edge of Duckett’s bat but Latham spills the catch at second slip. He should have taken that and Duckett has a life.

The ball after the drop Duckett hits Henry through mid-off for four, which will really not please Henry.

11:33 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 23/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 23)

Southee changes his angle to Duckett and forces an inside edge that just evades Duckett’s stumps. That was a lucky escape and Duckett comes back for two.

That is much more emphatic though from Duckett as he drives back past Southee through mid-off for four. Superb shot and every England run so far has come from the bat of Duckett.

The last ball is a slightly uppish drive from Duckett but he gets two from it.

Duckett has dominated the run scoring for England so far - Andrew Cornaga/AP

11:27 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 15/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 15)

These are completely conditions to what Bethell experienced on England’s white-ball tour in the Caribbean. Bethell still has not got off the mark in Test cricket.

11:23 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 14/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 14)

Duckett looks to shake the shackles as he smashes Southee through the covers for four. He has scored all of England’s runs so far but a loose drive nearly ends in his demise.

11:18 PM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 9/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 9)

Henry has taken 34 wickets in his last seven Test matches at an average of 16. This is going to a thorough test for Bethell on debut here.

Off the final ball there are appeals from behind the stumps for caught behind but Tom Latham opts against a review. Bethell still to get off the mark. Good decision not to review as there is nothing on UltraEdge.

Very tough batting conditions for Jacob Bethell on debut at no3, the highest he has ever batted in first-class cricket. The low cloud cover after yesterday’s hot and sunny day is a dream for Matt Henry and Tim Southee, two skilful swing and seam bowlers who have immediately hit a better length than England. They are making England play and that was what Woakes and Atkinson failed to do with the new ball enough on day one.

11:14 PM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 9/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 9)

An Nick Hoult predicted at the end of New Zealand’s innings, this is a testing period for England with movement on offer for Southee and Henry with more cloud cover today.

Umpire Rod Tucker has had a few words with Southee about his follow through.

Maiden over from Southee and England are under pressure here.

Ben Duckett has left two in a row. When did that last happen?!

11:10 PM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 9/1 (Bethell 0 Duckett 9)

Jacob Bethell receives a pleasant reception as he strides out to the crease on Test debut. Henry bowls a testing delivery to start with but Bethell survives.

Hawk-Eye suggests that the ball was just clipping leg stump so Crawley would still have been out but would have maintained the review.

11:07 PM GMT

Wicket

Crawley LBW Henry 0 I have to say that was coming. Crawley had got into double figures of balls face without getting off the mark and he looked nervy. Henry traps him in front and the finger goes up. Crawley has a chat with Duckett about a possible review but opts against it. Exactly the start England did not want. FOW 9/1

Zak Crawley suddenly in a bleak little run of form since his injury. He struggled against spin in Pakistan, and New Zealand really are his bogey team.

11:04 PM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 9/0 (Crawley 0 Duckett 9)

Duckett clips off his pads behind square on the legside for a couple. Duckett then flicks one slightly aerially towards midwicket but it bounces well short of midwicket in the end.

Duckett finishes the over with an identical two to the one earlier in the over.

10:59 PM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 5/0 (Crawley 0 Duckett 5)

Matt Henry will take the new ball from the other end and immediately from his first ball he falls over in his follow through, which we have seen plenty of from the England bowlers.

Duckett gets the first runs of the England innings with a drive through mid-off for four.

10:54 PM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 0/0 (Crawley 0 Duckett 0)

A hint of away movement from Southee to the right-handed Crawley. A few plays and misses from Crawley in this first over and it has been a slightly very start for the Kent opener. A probing maiden over to start with from Southee.

10:49 PM GMT

England’s response

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are out in the middle. 348 looks a good first innings total from New Zealand and England will feel a little disappointed that they let them get that many considering Ben Stokes won the toss. England will feel they allowed them to get 50 runs too many there. Tim Southee will bowl the first over.

Keeping wicket might actually calm Ollie Pope down when he bats, knowing that he has contributed already. He has kept just as well as Jamie Smith with one proviso: Smith likes to take the ball around waist height. So a couple of edges that reached the slips on the half volley on day one might have carried if Smith had been keeping and standing closer.

10:41 PM GMT

New Zealand bowled out for 348

O’Rourke b Carse 0 That is a superb ball to finish off the New Zealand innings as a quick yorker from Carse does for O’Rourke. Phillips is left on 58 not out but New Zealand post a good total of 348. England will need to bat well to pass that score. Carse finishes with four wickets and that is just reward for how well he has bowled. FOW 348 all out

Decent total for New Zealand and both sides will be happy/annoyed. England’s bowling was patchy and they let New Zealand get away after opting to bowl first but it could have been worse when Williamson was settling in for a big one. New Zealand will be pleased that Phillips gave them some bonus runs but will also think they could have batted England out of it. The pitch has quickened up on day two, like an Aussie surface. Could be a tricky hour for England before lunch.

10:35 PM GMT

OVER 90: NZ 341/9 (Phillips 55 O’Rourke 0)

Phillips powerfully smashes Woakes away through cover for four. He hit that with some venom.

Once again Phillips gets off strike on the fifth ball and I cannot understand these tactics from England as they are clearly not working. If you are going to spread the field, you have to at least bring the field up after four balls.

I love Glenn Phillips. One of my favourite players. Bats brilliantly, keeps a bit, among the best fielders in the world in just about any position, taught himself to bowl serviceable spin, absolutely rapid between the wickets. Who wouldn’t want him in their team?

10:29 PM GMT

OVER 89: NZ 335/9 (Phillips 50 O’Rourke 0)

Phillips gives himself room outside off and slashes away down to third-man. There should not really be two there but Phillips acrobatically dives in to make his ground. Duckett should probably be running him out there. Phillips is quick between the wickets but that was England’s chance to wrap up the innings.

Close but no cigar for England - Phil Walter/Getty Images

Phillips pulls away off the fourth ball and comes through for a single to bring up his 50 off 77 balls. That is his fifth fifty in Test match cricket.

10:25 PM GMT

OVER 88: NZ 332/9 (Phillips 47 O’Rourke 0)

As you would imagine in this situation the field is spread for Phillips, who goes for the reverse ramp and gets it over Pope and Root and away for four. An outrageous stroke from Phillips, who is closing in on a half century.

Phillips gets a leg bye off the fifth ball and we are in that cat-and-mouse phase of the game at the moment. I am not sure about England’s tactics here, allowing Phillips to get off strike off the fifth ball and leaving O’Rourke with just one ball to face.

Delightful piece of ingenuity - Joe Allison/Getty Images

10:20 PM GMT

OVER 87: NZ 327/9 (Phillips 43 O’Rourke 0)

Phillips attempts to pull Carse away but only succeeds in getting at top edge into his helmet. It hit him quite hard and his helmet actually nearly comes off. The team doctor is on for the mandatory check when a batsman is struck on the helmet. Phillips looks fine though.

There is just the one slip in place and Root puts down a difficult one-handed effort diving to his right after Carse found the outside edge of Phillips’ bat. That is the second time he has been dropped in this innings but both have been tough efforts; one from Stokes yesterday and that one from Root.

Brydon Carse has been a revelation since his Test debut in Pakistan. He has added real teeth to the England attack. He has an ability to hit batsmen - Williamson and Phillips clonked on the head in this innings - and on the hard, bouncy decks of Australia he will really ruffle batsmen up if he stays fit.

Struck on the helmet - Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

10:14 PM GMT

OVER 86: NZ 326/9 (Phillips 42 O’Rourke 0)

Phillips gets a leg bye off the penultimate ball of the over to leave O’Rourke just one delivery to face. The number 11 blocks the final ball so Phillips retains the strike.

10:10 PM GMT

OVER 85: NZ 325/9 (Phillips 42 O’Rourke 0)

Will O’Rourke is the last man in. It is a wicket maiden but Carse will be disappointed that he did not make O’Rouke really play. Presumably Phillips will now go on the charge even more now he is down to his final partner. He will have the strike for the next over.

10:05 PM GMT

Wicket

Southee c Atkinson b Carse 15 Brydon Carse will open from the other end and he has a wicket with his first ball of the day. Southee attempts a pull but it is skied into the air off the toe of the bat. Atkinson does not really have to move at deep square leg and takes an easy catch. FOW 325/9

Early wicket in day two for England - Joe Allison/Getty Images

10:03 PM GMT

OVER 84: NZ 325/8 (Phillips 42 Southee 15)

Phillips gets New Zealand going with a single off the first ball.

Later in the over Southee uses his feet and clubs Woakes down the ground through mid-on for the first four of the day. These could be dangerous runs.

Five runs come from the first over of the day.

09:59 PM GMT

Here we go on day two

Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee are out in the middle. How many more runs can they add to their total? England will be hoping they can wrap it up quickly and get on with their batting.

Chris Woakes will open the bowling.

09:53 PM GMT

More swing today?

Muggy day here today. Around 10C cooler than on day one and you wonder whether the overheads might help the New Zealand attack find some swing which was pretty much absent yesterday. Another sell out here, and Test cricket is also free to air on TVNZ so this series is really capturing the attention in New Zealand.

09:49 PM GMT

First glimpse of Bethell with the bat

England will be hoping to wrap up the New Zealand innings fairly quickly in this morning session and then get batting. We will then see Jacob Bethell in action with the bat in Test cricket for the first time.

Jacob Bethell will bat at number three - Joe Allison/Getty Images

09:44 PM GMT

England ban players from appearing in Pakistan Super League

England have banned players from appearing in the Pakistan Super League and other franchise leagues that clash with the domestic summer, even while an exception continues to be made for the Indian Premier League. The change could severely damage the earning potential of English players during the home season, and creates a risk that some will turn their back on the red-ball game to play abroad. But the England and Wales Cricket Board believes the new approach will safeguard the quality of the domestic game.

Tim Wigmore has the full story.

09:36 PM GMT

Beach cricket, Brian Lara and Barbados shaped England’s new prodigy Jacob Bethell

We are set to see Jacob Bethell for the first time with the bat today in Test cricket and our deputy cricket correspondent Tim Wigmore has been speaking to family members and childhood coaches about his journey to this point.

09:28 PM GMT

09:20 PM GMT

In Shoaib Bashir, England look to have backed the right horse for the Ashes

At Hagley Oval, no slow bowler’s paradise, England’s rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir produced a day-one performance that is significant both for the bowler himself and his team, and with an eye on challenges 12 months down the line. The Christchurch ground has only been hosting Tests since Boxing Day 2014 – a project to redevelop it was fast-tracked after the city’s devastating earthquake – but in 14 matches, Bashir’s four for 69 from 20 tidy overs was just the second four-wicket haul taken by a spinner there (Shakib al-Hasan took the other). Meanwhile, there have been 37 examples of seamers taking four or more wickets at Hagley, so New Zealand did not even bother to pick a front-line spinner for this match. Among spinners, only Nathan Lyon for Australia in 2016 has taken as many as three wickets on the opening day of a Test there.

For more from Will Macpherson, click here.

09:13 PM GMT

Highlights from day one

09:07 PM GMT

England’s Test tour of New Zealand

First Test: November 28-December 2 (Christchurch)

Second Test: December 6-10 (Wellington)

Third Test: December 14-18 (Hamilton)

09:03 PM GMT

Day two preview

It is fairly even as we head into day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand finished day one on 319-8 after Ben Stokes won the toss on the opening morning in Christchurch and decided to bowl first. On his return from injury, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a fifty but fell seven runs short of his century. That ended a run dating back to 2018 of 13 consecutive times of converting 90’s into hundreds. Speaking after the day’s play, Williamson said that he felt both sides will be satisfied with their efforts on the opening day of the series.

“It was challenging, we had to work hard and we had some really good partnerships. The ball did a bit throughout but it is pretty fair for bat and ball. I was just trying to adjust and I think our guys applied themselves. It was a pretty balanced day of Test cricket. Both teams fought hard and got their rewards. It’s evenly poised.

“I think both teams will be pleased with their efforts and it just depends on how the surface changes throughout in terms of how valuable day one is for either team. The predominant threat is usually sideways movement and bounce but Bashir bowled nicely. He is a tall guy and gets bounce, gets some drop and got his rewards.”

After Williamson’s dismissal, England started to gather momentum in the final session but a dangerous partnership between Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry gave New Zealand some fresh impetus towards the close. Shoaib Bashir played a big part in England’s fightback in the evening session, taking four wickets, and spoke about the confidence Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum place in him.

Shoaib Bashir took four wickets on the first day - Phil Walter/Getty Images

“I wasn’t expecting to bowl 20-odd overs and take four wickets on day one, but I knew I had a job to do. Stokesy and Baz (Brendon McCullum) back me 100 per cent and that brings the best out in me.

“If I bowl a bad ball there’s nothing really, Ben just looks at me and smiles. Even that just gives me so much belief, because I know I can still bowl my best ball. All I was thinking about was trying to take a wicket or create an opportunity. I’m not perfect, every day I feel I could play better. But I feel I’ve developed bowling at some of the best in the world.”

Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson took two wickets each. Glenn Phillips will resume on 41 not out and Tim Southee on 10.

We are set to see debutant Jacob Bethell for the first time with the bat in Test cricket today. England confirmed yesterday that Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has been called up and will join up with the squad in New Zealand on Saturday ahead of what should be his Test debut in the second Test.

Day two gets under way at 10pm UK time.