Harry Brook leads England to victory at Headingley as Ashes series still in the balance

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes got England over the line in a close contest at Headingley (Getty)

Harry Brook came close to taking the crown as the new hero of Headingley, hitting 75 runs to steer England towards a thrilling victory as they kept the Ashes alive with a three-wicket victory over Australia.

When Moeen Ali said that England needed to rely on other players than Ben Stokes, it laid the foundation for someone else to step up, and on the final day of another thrilling Headingley Test match, that man was Brook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For the seventh wicket, having been 171 for six, Brook and Chris Woakes put on a match-winning 50 runs, and the latter was still there at the end to see his side over the line.

It was England’s ‘other’ all-rounder Woakes who would be there at the end, having scored an unbeaten 32 as the hosts chased down 251 runs to win, without Ollie Robinson or Stuart Broad having to step onto the field.

Brook made an explosive start to Test match cricket, he was not afraid to hit, but played smart cricket, a style he re-discovered at the right time at his home ground in Leeds, having been out cheaply at times in previous Ashes Tests.

When Mark Wood hit a six to leave England with 12 runs to get with three wickets left, and another four to take it into single figures, the crowd were on their feet in expectation. Everything, including wides were cheered as loudly as the home side taking wickets as the match came down to an exciting conclusion.

There would be just one more chance for Australia when Wood was dropped by Alex Carey getting in Scott Boland’s way almost at the third man boundary following a top edge, but England secured the final three runs without any more losses to make it 2-1 in the series.

Harry Brook scored a crucial 75 to help England chase down 251 on day four (Getty Images)

At the start of the day, England were 27-0 and requiring another 224 to win, but as has happened so often with this Ashes series, there were more twists and turns to come.

The ‘Bazball’ move to promote Moeen Ali up the order looked as if it had come crashing down when a Mitchell Starc delivery sent the leg stump flying out of the ground to leave England 60 for two, but actually allowing Brook to come in at his preferred number five position proved to be the right decision.

From 42 without loss, the home side slid to 173 for six and more crucially Stokes, who had orchestrated the miracle at the same ground in the 2019 Ashes, was out.

It was the moment the momentum shifted in favour of Australia, they had England’s captain and leader for just 13 to leave them 131 for five, with 90 still left to get.

When Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow was out for just five almost immediately afterwards, it left Brook and Woakes with a small mountain to climb, but they proved equal to it.

Mitchell Starc’s five wicket haul almost took Australia to victory (PA)

Australia celebrated the wicket of Brook, but his 75 runs were just enough, and England had just 21 runs to get when he was out, caught by captain Pat Cummins at mid-off.

Wood, who had bowled beautifully throughout the Test, taking five wickets for just 34 in the first innings and hitting eye-watering speeds up to 96mph, not often seen by English bowlers, was the perfect player to take England across the line, in a Bazball style innings.

Known as a quick striker, Wood hit 16 from just eight deliveries at a strike rate of 200 including one six to knock off the 21 runs left in swift fashion.

Story continues

Mitchell Starc looked the most threatening of the Australian bowlers, and took five for 78, but the home side were able to get over the line with three wickets remaining.

It was not quite the nail-biting, hide behind the sofa win of four years ago, but it was just as significant.

Australia’s momentum has been stayed, they have been denied winning the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 22 years at the earliest opportunity, and all eyes will soon shift to the fourth Test at Old Trafford.