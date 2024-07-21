Harry Brook’s first home century for England shows even more to come from extraordinary talent

Harry Brook scored his first home century against the West Indies at Trent Bridge - Reuters/John Sibley

It was not, perhaps, how he might have envisaged the moment. But when Harry Brook got a thick inside edge off Alzarri Joseph to mid on and scampered through for one, it was a significant moment in his career. After four Test centuries away, Brook had got his first at home.

While Brook has performed solidly enough in his previous eight home Tests, there was a curious chasm in his record. His average of 39.5 in England was a full 49 runs less than his stunning 85.6 abroad.

The greatest reason for the discrepancy was simply the low number of Tests Brook has played: the smaller any sample size, the likelier it is to throw up statistical oddities. All five of Brook’s away Tests came in 2022/23, when he thrived in benign batting conditions in New Zealand and, especially, Pakistan. Five of his home Tests were during last summer’s Ashes, against Australia’s formidable attack.

But the difference between Brook’s home and away record also hints at the nature of his game. He is at his best plundering runs on flat pitches, and is a wonderful player of spin, using his fast hands and range of shots.

Lateral movement has been a greater challenge. Brook’s average for Yorkshire - 39.1 - gives little indication of the depth of his talent, and he did not relish briefly being promoted to three during the Ashes. Perversely, then, English conditions are a less good-fit for Brook than those he thrived on in New Zealand and Pakistan.

When he walked out on the third evening at Trent Bridge, Brook had to confront conditions that have not witnessed his best. Benefiting from a change of ball and cloud cover, West Indies had found appreciable movement; Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, England’s two set batsmen, had both been dismissed within 14 balls. With a lead of only 99 and seven second innings wickets remaining, the Test was finely-poised.

Brook initially met a distinct double threat. Alzarri Joseph went short, a method of attack that Australia are primed to deploy in the next Ashes. Jayden Seales preferred to go full, generating outswing.

In his jittery early moments, Brook could have been dismissed by either. Met by Joseph’s barraged, Brook’s response was premeditated and uncertain: he backed away and tried to ramp the ball, top-edging a delivery over gully. Defending against Seales, Brook only narrowly avoided edging behind.

If he needed some fortune to survive the last throes of the spells from Joseph and Seales, what followed was Brook at his most assured. He is a batsman of such abundant shots that, on occasion, his challenge can be how he uses them. In previous Tests in England, Brook’s zest has led to self-inflicted dismissals before he has played an innings of substance, including twice at Edgbaston against Australia last year. In the first innings at Trent Bridge, Brook cruised to 36 before unfurling a paddle scoop against Kevin Sinclair, toe-ending the ball to short leg.

In the second innings, the breeziness that is a hallmark of Brook’s batting remained: he still scored at a strike rate of 82. But such style was accompanied by more ruthlessness. When the situation demanded, Brook was content to rein in his normal tempo. In a critical juncture of the game on the fourth morning, Brook mustered just three singles in a spell of 11 balls from Seales and Shamar Joseph.

He had no need for any premeditation to break the relatively slumber, waiting for an overpitched ball that he drove down the ground for four. It was a shot that any of the past members of the Yorkshire school of batting - Herbert Sutcliffe, Len Hutton, Geoffrey Boycott or even his partner Joe Root - would have been proud to call their own.

For all the scope of Brook’s batsmanship, here was a reminder that he does not need to choose between a very modern repertoire and more traditional Test match virtues: he can do both. And so Brook’s first Test hundred in England was not just a critical innings in an oscillating match. It also hinted that, even after the extraordinary start to his career, there is much more to come.