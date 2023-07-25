Harry Brook: England can be moral winners of the Ashes

Harry Brook says England will stick to their guns in fifth Test at the Oval - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Harry Brook says England will secure a ‘moral victory’ in the Ashes if the series ends 2-2 in a cheeky dig at Australia after the fourth Test washout wrecked hopes of a stunning comeback.

England were in a commanding position at Old Trafford before rain washed out five sessions in the last two days, leaving Australia to salvage a draw when they were still 61 runs short of making England bat again with just five wickets in hand. Brook said that England were determined to salvage a drawn series and deny Australia a first series victory in England since 2001.

“We were dominating the game last week weren’t we so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won that so if we can win this week, yeah it almost can make it a moral victory,” the England batsman said. “It’s a shame that the weather has ruined it for us because I think we would have been very confident going into this game had it been 2-2.

“We haven’t lost yet. They’ve only retained it. So, if we win this week, it’s a draw isn’t it?

“It’s not nice drawing is it, but it would be lovely to not give them that privilege. We’re just going to go out there and try and play the same way we have done in the series and hopefully it plays out.”

Captain Ben Stokes addressed the England side after the disappointment of the draw at Old Trafford, stressing their aims went beyond the Ashes.

“It was a great speech,” Brook said. “He was just saying ‘it’s not about all the trophies, It’s about making sure everybody’s enjoying watching cricket’ and I feel like we’re going to be a team to be remembered.

“I think we’re bringing different crowds coming to watch the game, more people are getting into test cricket and we’re almost trying to get it back alive again. I think we’ve done a decent job of that over the last 12 months and it’s been exciting to watch and it’s definitely been exciting to play.”

Harry Brook's expansive strokeplay is typical of England's approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Brook, who is playing in his first Ashes series, has scored 271 runs at an average of 38.7, including half-centuries in his last two innings, with his 75 at Headingley crucial in England’s three-wicket victory there. He believes that he has improved as the series has progressed after being “reckless” at times in the first two Tests.

“I feel like a couple of times I have been a little bit reckless in this series, especially that innings at Lord’s in the first innings,” he added. “Then there have been times where I have been a little tentative and not looked to score. It is just about getting that measure there and getting it right most innings.

“I am learning every day, there are so many things I have learnt this series but to have played against some of best bowlers in world, I haven’t got a big score there but feel I have contributed in a few games now.”