Harry Brook century scorches New Zealand as England take control in second Test

Harry Brook scorched the green pitch in Wellington on the way to hitting 123 on the opening day of the second Test - AP/Kerry Marshal

There cannot be many more successful British exports at the moment than Harry Brook. His seventh hundred away from home highlighted the best of Bazball, and it was an innings that held his team together.

Brook’s 123 underpinned England’s 280 all out and followed his epic triple in Multan and 171 last week in Christchurch. Both those innings were the basis of big wins and this could be another, with New Zealand floundering at 86 for five in the face of yet more hostility from Brydon Carse.

Carse knocked over Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, the two rocks of New Zealand batting, and clung on to an excellent diving catch to remove Rachin Ravindra as England basked in the evening sunshine, warmed by the glow of yet another Brook century.

Brook is snapping away at the heels of Joe Root at the top of the world rankings – they are placed one and two – and it is encouraging for England they now have two middle order pillars after spending so long with the weight resting on one man.

Brook loves the Basin Reserve after his 186 here two years ago. Mind you, anyone who does not like this ground, does not like cricket. It was packed with 6,500 fans and they created a great atmosphere; Ben Stokes’s mum Deborah dancing while the Barmy Army sang the hokey cokey song to her.

Those sat on the grassy banks slapped on sunscreen while at the northern end huddled under blankets against the stiff breeze. The two sided weather summed up the contrasts in the England batting – at the Brook end it was scorching, at the other a little more patchy.

Ollie Pope did provide further evidence of why he looks more comfortable as a counter-attacking keeper than a No 3 rock with a second successive 50 and a 174 run stand with Brook for the fifth wicket. The next highest score was 18 and while Brook was at the crease 233 of England’s 280 were scored.

The Basin Reserve is basically a cricket ground shaped roundabout in the middle of one of the busiest intersections in Wellington and Brook threatened a few car insurance no claims bonuses as he thumped five sixes in his 91 ball hundred; the driver of the No 1 bus from the city to Island Bay beeped his horn at a fan retrieving from the gutter a ball that had been socked over the ice cream van at extra cover.

Brook was on 10 and the score 40 for four but it was the start of a charge that culminated in the second fastest hundred of his career. It was the sixth century at a run a ball or better of the Bazball era and rallied England from 43 for four, Brook pre-meditating by advancing on the seamers and lofting them over the stands, stamping his authority in brutal fashion.

But a collapse of the last six for 63 proved that when you are in the face of a Bazball onslaught a bowler just needs to keep in his pocket a hanky with the slogan ‘keep calm and carry on’ because England will offer chances.

Nathan Smith exhibited that stiff upper lip, keeping his head as the ball flew over it. He finished with four for 86 at more than seven an over, worth four for half that amount against any other side.

In between the collapses, it was a masterful exhibition of timing and brutality from Brook and it took him level with Mike Atherton, Alec Stewart and Ian Bell with seven hundreds on tour. The difference is it has taken Brook five minutes; they all played over 100 Tests.

This was a full blooded onslaught from Brook but it appeared to be a team approach after losing the toss. Stokes said he would have batted anyway and the Bazball fumes had been well and truly sucked deep in the lungs because all 11 went for it. While it was great knockabout fun, England again let New Zealand back into the game because while there was plenty of bounce and carry, it was not wildly hooping around.

Matt Henry bowled a superb opening spell of two for 14 from seven overs and was the pick of the attack while Will O’Rourke was again lightening fast, hitting Brook on the elbow and taking three for 49. It forced England to target the others; Smith and the fading Tim Southee conceded more than half of the runs. Chuck in spinner Glenn Phillips going at eight an over and you can see the game plan.

Henry picked up both openers in an excellent seven over spell with the new ball. Zak Crawley became only the second player ever to hit a six in the first over of a Test – and the first against a seamer – but when he played a rare forward defence he missed and was bowled by Henry.

Mitchell grabbed a stunner diving to his right at first slip off Root for three, Jacob Bethell unfurled successive fours down the ground but was strangled down the leg side next ball pulling Smith. Brook was not even in double figures when Bethell fell, but decided attack was the only defence. The 50 stand with Pope took just 37 balls. At 124 for four at lunch, it felt like most a whole day’s worth of cricket had been crammed into the first two hours.

It was full blooded from Brook as he hit Smith again over extra cover for six, slotted O’Rourke over the long off boundary and pulled Henry over midwicket into the grass bank. Phillps was dispatched out of the ground, the hundred stand came in 97 balls, the next 50 in another 39 deliveries. Brook passed 1,000 runs for the year for the first time, and brought up his hundred with a rare single, raising both fists in celebration.

Pope got away with a top edge off O’Rourke that landed safely but tried the same shot in his next over and was caught at short leg. It sparked the collapse. Stokes fiddled behind and Brook was run out on the stroke of tea dropping the ball in the leg side, sent back by Chris Woakes with Smith picking up and throwing down the stumps in his follow through.

England did not last long after tea but the wickets kept falling. Devon Conway edged to second slip, Tom Latham dragged on a wide ball from Stokes and Ravindra’s inside edge looped high with Carse steaming in from cover to take the ball off the turf.

Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of Daryl Mitchell - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Carse’s battle with Kane Williamson was absorbing. Twice he thought he had him – once caught behind off a faint edge that snicko showed was bat grazing pad, and then bowled on 20 only for Carse to be called for a no ball. He roared when he nibbled a pitched up delivery off the surface, took Williamson’s edge and Pope completed an excellent diving catch. Carse bounced MItchell and gave him a verbal volley, next ball had him gloving down the leg side to Pope. Stokes ended the day with five slips and two leg slips, a classic Bazball field ending a typically Bazball day.

05:37 AM GMT

Crawley must do more to repay England’s faith

It was history-making of the sort that England love. From the last delivery of the opening over at the Basin Reserve, in defiance of a green seaming wicket, Zak Crawley launched Tim Southee over long off for a straight six. And so Crawley became the first ever man to score a six from a seamer in the first over of a Test. Only Chris Gayle, against spin, had ever hit a six so early in the first innings of a match before. Crawley’s treatment of Southee encapsulated why he has become a flag-bearer for England’s approach. That imperious lofted drive combined chutzpah, power and an unstinting commitment to aggression. The trouble was what came before and after.

For more from Tim Wigmore, click here.

05:32 AM GMT

New Zealand close day one on 86/5

Carse will bowl the final over of what has been an enthralling day of Test cricket. Blundell gets down the other end first ball and hands over the reins to the nightwatchman O’Rourke. Can he hold on for the final five balls?

Carse has a packed slip cordon and two leg slips, with just one fielder and the bowler himself in front of square. It is quite the sight!

O’Rourke sees out the final ball, just, and that is it for day one in Wellington. New Zealand finish the day on 86/5, 194 runs behind England. You would have to say that has been England’s day.

05:28 AM GMT

OVER 25: NZ 85/5 (Blundell 6 O’Rourke 0)

How has that missed off stump? Blundell leaves it and I can tell you it missed by inches. There are only two types of leaves; good and bad ones. This is the former, just!

Blundell pushes into the offside and takes a single.

There will be time for one more over.

05:25 AM GMT

OVER 24: NZ 84/5 (Blundell 5 O’Rourke 0)

O’Rourke was sent in to protect Tom Blundell but now the New Zealand keeper is in after Mitchell fell.

So close for England. Ben Stokes places himself at leg slip and he is inches away from pulling off an unbelievable catch to send Blundell packing. It runs away for four and Blundell is off the mark.

Blundell then takes a single off the last ball, which is strange when you have sent in a nightwatchman.

05:21 AM GMT

Wicket

Mitchell c Pope b Carse 6 Another wicket for Carse and England with just 10 minutes left on this opening day. Carse bowls a rapid bouncer that takes Mitchell’s glove down the legside and Pope takes the catch. The Durham seamer is steaming in and bowling an amazing spell. FOW 79/5

Another important wicket - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

05:18 AM GMT

OVER 23: NZ 79/4 (Mitchell 6 O’Rourke 0)

Stokes wraps Mitchell on the pads but it was too high and it was only a half appeal anyway. Mitchell then drives down the ground through mid-on for his first boundary of the innings.

05:15 AM GMT

OVER 22: NZ 74/4 (Mitchell 1 O’Rourke 0)

With just under 20 minutes left in the day, New Zealand have sent in nightwatchman Will O’Rourke. Carse nips one back into him and hits O’Rourke in a rather tender area. I do not think I need to say any more.

05:11 AM GMT

Wicket

Williamson c Pope b Carse 37 Brydon Carse is back on and he has his man this time. It will count! It is another beauty from Carse, finding the outside edge and Pope takes the catch. The foot is behind the line. I repeat, the foot is behind the line. Big, big wicket FOW 74/4

Carse gets his revenge on Williamson - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

05:09 AM GMT

OVER 21: NZ 74/3 (Mitchell 1 Williamson 37)

Mitchell gets off the mark seventh ball with a single into the legside.

05:05 AM GMT

OVER 20: NZ 71/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 35)

Williamson leans on a drive through the covers and they come back for three.

Mitchell is still to get off the mark.

05:00 AM GMT

OVER 19: NZ 67/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 32)

Williamson gets a couple through the cover region.

Stokes has a leg slip in place to Mitchell.

04:56 AM GMT

OVER 18: NZ 64/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 29)

With just over half an hour left, Daryl Mitchell is in at number five.

Brilliant catch from Brydon Carse - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:55 AM GMT

Wicket

Ravindra c Carse b Woakes 3 Chris Woakes is back into the attack and he gets a wicket but he has the man he replaced in the attack to thank for it. Woakes forces an inside edge from Ravindra that loops off the pad. Carse sprints forward and takes a brilliant diving catch. Superb athleticism. FOW 64/3

Stunning piece of fielding - Kerry Marshall/AP

04:49 AM GMT

OVER 17: NZ 64/2 (Ravindra 3 Williamson 29)

Just one run from Stokes’ fourth over.

04:46 AM GMT

OVER 16: NZ 63/2 (Ravindra 2 Williamson 29)

Williamson gets onto the back foot and punches through the covers for three. He finishes the over by driving Carse through mid-off for four. Carse will be so annoyed as Williamson should be back in the pavilion.

04:41 AM GMT

OVER 15: NZ 55/2 (Ravindra 1 Williamson 22)

Rachin Ravindra is in at number four and gets off the mark first ball with a pull to deep square leg for one.

The last ball of Stokes’ third over comes back into Ravindra, who leaves it and it is so close to to the top of off stump.

04:36 AM GMT

Wicket

Latham b Stokes 17 The England captain gets the New Zealand captain. Latham tries to play through the offside but gets an inside edge and chops onto his own stumps. England will be relieved that it is not a no-ball. FOW 53/2

One captain gets the other out - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:32 AM GMT

OVER 14: NZ 53/1 (Latham 17 Williamson 21)

Oh no! Carse bowls a beauty as he hits the top of off stump and he wheels off in celebration but they are promptly halted by the sight of the umpire signalling no-ball. It was an unbelievable ball but it is a no-ball by the barest of margins. It was so, so close. Williamson was already walking off but gets potentially a second reprieve, depending on if you think the caught behind incident was out or not. Frustration for England.

Huge reprieve for Kane Williamson - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:26 AM GMT

OVER 13: NZ 50/1 (Latham 16 Williamson 20)

Williamson pulls in front of square and comes back for three. It was not that short from Stokes but Williamson managed to pull it away. That brings up the New Zealand 50.

04:23 AM GMT

OVER 12: NZ 46/1 (Latham 15 Williamson 17)

England think they have Williamson caught behind and review. Williamson definitely hits the pad first but the question is whether he then hits it as well. The decision stays as not out and England are not impressed. I think Williamson hit it after initially clipping his pad with his bat but it remains not out. Some perplexed faces in the field.

Carse then nearly has Williamson caught at gully but it falls just short of Bethell.

Out or not out? - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:15 AM GMT

OVER 11: NZ 44/1 (Latham 15 Williamson 15)

Ben Stokes has brought himself on to bowl. Two runs come from the over.

04:11 AM GMT

OVER 10: NZ 42/1 (Latham 14 Williamson 14)

First bowling change of this innings as Brydon Carse, who took ten wickets in the first Test, is brought on to replace Atkinson. His first ball is on Latham’s legs and he flicks away through midwicket for three after a great diving stop by Bashir. They took a long look at it and Bashir flicked it back just before hitting the boundary rope.

Williamson then drives beautifully through mid-off for four. Carse then responds with a terrific comeback delivery that nearly takes the outside edge of Williamson’s bat.

Williamson finishes the over with a couple into the legside.

04:05 AM GMT

OVER 9: NZ 33/1 (Latham 11 Williamson 8)

Latham pushes through mid-off for three.

04:01 AM GMT

OVER 8: NZ 30/1 (Latham 8 Williamson 8)

Williamson is offered width for his first ball and he will not turn down the opportunity of his first boundary as he cuts away for four. That is his 1000th Test four.

He then drives through mid-on for two.

Off the last ball of the over Atkinson gives Williamson too much width and he drives through cover point for two.

Kane Williamson under way - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:56 AM GMT

OVER 7: NZ 22/1 (Latham 8 Williamson 0)

That is a beauty from Woakes, which goes just past the outside edge of Latham’s bat. He will be wondering how he has not taken a wicket yet.

He beats him again a few balls later and New Zealand are under pressure here.

Off the final ball of the over Latham flicks one off his pads for four down to fine leg.

03:52 AM GMT

Wicket

Conway c Brook b Atkinson 11 First breakthrough for England. Atkinson lures Conway into the drive outside off and he finds the outside edge, with Brook taking the catch at second slip. Brook’s good day continues. Conway’s miserable form continues. FOW 18/1

Early wicket for Atkinson and England - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

03:47 AM GMT

OVER 5: NZ 11/0 (Latham 1 Conway 7)

First boundary of the innings for New Zealand as Conway drives elegantly through mid-off for four.

03:43 AM GMT

OVER 4: NZ 7/0 (Latham 1 Conway 3)

Atkinson struggled with the no-balls in the first Test and he is already having a few issues with overstepping here.

03:39 AM GMT

OVER 3: NZ 6/0 (Latham 1 Conway 3)

Woakes beats Conway’s inside edge again and somehow it misses the stumps. Woakes is wondering how it missed. Conway is under pressure here; he is not in good form and on this pitch it is not easy to get yourself in. He goes for a drive and it comes off the inside edge. It goes through midwicket and they come back for two.

03:35 AM GMT

OVER 2: NZ 4/0 (Latham 1 Conway 1)

Gus Atkinson will share the new ball with Woakes. Conway gets off the mark with a single into the offside.

03:30 AM GMT

OVER 1: NZ 2/0 (Latham 1 Conway 0)

Latham gets off the mark second ball with a drive for one through the covers.

Woakes bowls an absolute beauty into Conway. He cuts him in half with one that comes back in and somehow it misses both the inside edge and the top of off stump. How did that miss the stumps?

03:26 AM GMT

New Zealand first innings

Tom Latham and Devon Conway have made their way out to the middle. Chris Woakes will open up for England, who will have around two hours at New Zealand today. How many wickets can they take between now and the close?

03:20 AM GMT

England short in the first innings?

Harry Brook or nothing for England. From 43 for four, Brook rallied England but a collapse of six for 63 in 15 overs to be 280 all out makes this New Zealand’s day so far. They withstood the battering by Brook, to keep calm and wait for the mistakes. England are short of what they needed and will have to bowl better with the new ball than they did in Christchurch to stay in it.

03:17 AM GMT

England all out for 280

Carse c O’Rourke b Smith 9 Carse pulls away but O’Rourke takes a very good diving catch running around on the deep backward square leg boundary. Smith ends with four wickets and England will still have two hours to bowl at New Zealand on a pitch that is offering plenty for the bowlers. England will fancy making a number of inroads into this New Zealand batting lineup. FOW 280 all out

England’s innings over in just over 50 overs - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:12 AM GMT

OVER 54: ENG 275/9 (Carse 9 Bashir 0)

Shoaib Bashir is the last man in and he blocks the final two balls of the over.

03:11 AM GMT

Wicket

Woakes c Blundell b O’Rourke 18 Blundell is the only New Zealand player to go up for the appeal as Woakes attempted to cut O’Rourke away. Tom Latham opts to review and that is a great decision as there was a nick. It was very strange as no other New Zealand fielders appealed but Blundell was right that he had heard something. FOW 275/9

Successful review for the hosts - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:05 AM GMT

OVER 53: ENG 271/8 (Carse 8 Woakes 15)

WOW! That is an unbelievable shot first ball. Carse charges at Smith and smokes him over mid-off for four. Absolutely belted. Next ball Smith finds the outside edge. It goes down and runs through the slip cordon for four more. Carse did play that with soft hands which meant it fell well short of the slips.

03:03 AM GMT

Wicket

Atkinson c Phillips b Smith 4 Just three balls into the evening session and New Zealand have the eighth England wicket. Smith gets one to lift a little at Atkinson and it flies off the shoulder off the bat to Phillips at about fourth/ fifth slip. FOW 263/8

Wicket straight after tea - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:00 AM GMT

Evening session

With that wicket falling on the stroke of tea, Gus Atkinson will face up to the first ball with Nathan Smith only one ball into his over. Chris Woakes will resume on 15 not out.

02:56 AM GMT

‘It’s not just their bowling that makes Carse and Atkinson so valuable’

I love what Carse has brought to the side in a very short period of time. I am sure he would have played sooner if not for his gambling ban, because he fits perfectly in this side. Having been brought up on South African pitches, he is that aggressive fast bowler who just hits the pitch really hard, and so is perfect for flatter surfaces. He and Gus Atkinson have been great finds this year – and not entirely for their bowling. Having guys like that down the order makes a huge difference to a Test team. It makes you very tough to play against. Before a Test I would always look through the opposition XI and my heart would sink when I saw they could bat all the way down. I think of South Africa having someone like Shaun Pollock coming in at No 9. You wonder how you will ever bowl them out twice. I would never underestimate the value of batting depth in Test cricket.

For more from Michael Vaughan on Carse and Atkinson, click here.

02:47 AM GMT

02:41 AM GMT

Wicket and tea on day one

Brook run out Smith 123 Sensational fielding off his own bowling by Smith but what was Brook doing? He dabs into the legside and sets off for a single that was not there. Smith picks up and throws in one motion. Brook had given up and was out by a mile. Perfect end to the session for New Zealand with a massive bonus of this big wicket. FOW 259/7

Excellent fielding from Nathan Smith - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

02:40 AM GMT

OVER 52: ENG 259/6 (Brook 123 Woakes 15)

Will this be the last over before tea? Maiden over from Henry, in which he beat Woakes’ bat on a few occasions, and we will have another over.

02:36 AM GMT

OVER 51: ENG 259/6 (Brook 123 Woakes 15)

We are closing in on the tea break and Nathan Smith is back on. Brook nudges cleverly through midwicket and immediately knew there was two on offer. Such clever batting. It is not always about the big sixes, it is also about the smart running between the wickets. He then does so again later in the over.

02:31 AM GMT

OVER 50: ENG 255/6 (Brook 119 Woakes 15)

Henry finds the outside edge of Woakes’ bat but it falls short of Mitchell at first slip. In the end it dropped well short.

02:28 AM GMT

OVER 49: ENG 254/6 (Brook 118 Woakes 15)

Good running between the wickets enables Brook to come back for two after a flick behind square on the legside.

Width on offer from Southee and Woakes tucks into it, driving through cover point for four to bring up the England 250.

A few balls later it is a repeat with an identical ball and shot that moves Woakes onto 15. England have batting all the way down to Bashir at 11 and lower-order runs are so vital.

02:23 AM GMT

OVER 48: ENG 243/6 (Brook 115 Woakes 7)

Matt Henry returns to the attack and once again New Zealand are happy to give Brook a single to get Woakes on strike. Brook is not getting much of the strike at the moment.

Woakes gets onto the back foot and punches through the covers for two.

New Zealand continue to send a number of deliveries just past the outside edge.

02:20 AM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 240/6 (Brook 114 Woakes 5)

Brook uses his feet once more but this time it is not the purest connection and he gets just a single up towards long off.

Southee finds the inside edge of Woakes’ bat and it loops into the air via the pads but it lands safely, with no short leg in place. Southee follows that up with a couple of beauties that just miss the outside edge. No wickets in 11 overs for Southee so far.

02:15 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 239/6 (Brook 113 Woakes 5)

Maiden over from O’Rourke, who is running in hard at the moment.

02:11 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 239/6 (Brook 113 Woakes 5)

Southee drops short and Brook pulls fine for four. That is then followed up by Southee beating the outside edge, which just shows how much this pitch is still offering.

Woakes is very fortunate that an inside edge from a cover drive does not end up crashing into his own stumps.

02:07 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 233/6 (Brook 108 Woakes 4)

Unsurprisingly New Zealand seem content to give Brook the single in order to get Woakes on strike.

O’Rourke bangs one in very short to Woakes and it flies over Blundell’s head. Rightly so it is signalled as five wides.

02:02 AM GMT

OVER 43: ENG 227/6 (Brook 107 Woakes 4)

Southee is beating the outside edge of Woakes’ bat but no contact quite yet.

Woakes gets off the mark with a lovely drive through the cover region for four.

Chris Woakes under way - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:58 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 222/6 (Brook 106 Woakes 0)

Chris Woakes is in at number eight.

01:57 AM GMT

Wicket

Stokes c Latham b O’Rourke 2 Brilliant bowling from O’Rourke, who from around the wicket forces Stokes into playing and gets it to nip away. It takes the outside edge and Latham pouches the catch at second slip. Not much Stokes could do about that as he had to play at that and sometimes you have to tip your cap to some quality bowling. Double Nelson strikes. FOW 222/6

Not much Ben Stokes could do about that ball from Will O’Rourke - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:51 AM GMT

OVER 41: ENG 220/5 (Brook 105 Stokes 2)

Tim Southee is back into the attack and it is a tidy over, going for just the one run.

01:47 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 219/5 (Brook 104 Stokes 2)

Captain Ben Stokes is joining Brook out in the middle. These two batted really well in the first innings in Christchurch. O’Rourke finds a leading edge off Stokes that goes towards the wide third man boundary. A good dive from Phillips prevents the boundary but they come back for two.

Good over from O’Rourke, which included the important wicket of Pope.

01:41 AM GMT

Wicket

Pope c Ravindra b O’Rourke 66 Boy did New Zealand need that and Pope has gifted it to them. He got away with a top-edged pull shot in the last over but he does not get away with it this time as Ravindra just about takes the catch under the helmet at short leg running towards mid-on. New Zealand seemed to have no answer to the England onslaught but they have gifted the hosts a wicket there. FOW 217/5

New Zealand badly needed that breakthrough - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:39 AM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 217/4 (Brook 104 Pope 66)

There is the century off just 91 balls. He rocks onto the back foot and pushes into the offside for a single to bring up his second hundred of the series. Sensational, brutal batting from Brook.

Off the last ball of the over Phillips gives him some width and Brook slashes it through wide mid-off for four.

Terrific century from Harry Brook, his seventh overseas and eighth overall. From just 91balls coming in at 26 for three, it has been a brutal fightback. Five sixes - three clobbered down the ground off seamers, one pulled and another hammered over long off off the spinner - were examples of fearsome hitting. He passed 1,000 runs in the calendar year for the first time during this innings. It was the tenth fastest Test hundred for England and his own second quickest. He is snapping at the heels of Joe Root for no 1 ranking in the world.

Harry Brook flying in Wellington - Kerry Marshall/AP

01:35 AM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 210/4 (Brook 99 Pope 64)

Will O’Rourke is back into the attack. Pope takes a slightly risk single up to mid-on but a misfield means he will be safe. There is a chance of coming back for two but Brook had run through and they do not take the risk.

On 98, Brook advances and uppercuts towards the man at deep backward point but fortunately for him it lands safely and the single takes him to 99.

O’Rourke gives Pope some width and he uppercuts him over the slips for six. England are absolutely motoring here and New Zealand have no answer to this onslaught.

Pope is very lucky this time though as he tries to pull away but only succeeds in top edging. Fortunately for Pope it lands safely.

01:30 AM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 201/4 (Brook 98 Pope 56)

Pope pushes down the ground and, after a half stop, he is aware enough to come back for two. A single into the offside brings up the 150 partnership and 43/3 feels a long time ago.

Phillips drops short and Pope can punch off the back foot through the covers for another two in this over. These two are running well between the wickets.

Phillips is too short again and Brook capitalises by pulling over short fine leg’s head for four to take him to 98. England have now moved past 200 inside 40 overs.

01:26 AM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 190/4 (Brook 93 Pope 50)

Pope goes to his 50 with three through midwicket and it comes off 65 balls. Back-to-back fifties in this series so far for Pope.

Another appeal for LBW against Pope is unsuccessful and, like last time, they go for the review. I think at best it will be umpire’s call on height and line to leg stump. It is going over the stumps so New Zealand lose their review. Not a great review in all honest. We heard on the stump mic Henry say to his captain Latham that he thought at worst it would be umpire’s call but he was wrong.

Brook flicks off his pads in front of square on the legside for a couple.

Ollie Pope now has consecutive fifties in this series - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:20 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 183/4 (Brook 91 Pope 47)

Phillips has a long off in place but Brook does not care as he belts it over his head for yet another six. Brook then drives through cover for a couple after a half stop from Williamson which takes him into the 90s.

01:16 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 173/4 (Brook 82 Pope 46)

Brook belts Henry over mid-on’s head for four and the onslaught continues. Brook has now passed 1000 Test runs in 2024. Henry has beaten Brook a few times but what the Yorkshireman has done so well is not dwell on the balls he misses and just moves onto the next delivery.

A Pope miscue nearly gets him in trouble but it falls short of Williamson at wide mid-off.

01:12 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 168/4 (Brook 77 Pope 46)

Spin is introduced for the first time today as Glenn Phillips is brought into the attack. Phillips has plenty of cover with a fairly defensive field; four men on the boundary.

Brook and Pope just milk the singles.

01:07 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 164/4 (Brook 75 Pope 44)

England were 43/3 an hour into today’s play and New Zealand will feel that was a long time ago with this pair motoring.

Brook effortlessly guides one late down to third man for four. He was in complete control of that late cut.

This pair going along nicely - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:04 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 158/4 (Brook 70 Pope 43)

Smith finds the outside edge of Pope’s bat but it comes up just short of Latham at second slip. Pope then follows that up with a late cut behind square for four. These two have picked up where they left off at the lunch break.

01:00 AM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 154/4 (Brook 70 Pope 39)

Brook comes down the ground to Henry, so the New Zealand fast bowler responds by banging in a bouncer to him. Henry sends another bouncer down and Brook deposits him on the pull in front of square for six.

Off the final ball of the over Pope advances, trying to flick into the legside but he is struck on the pads. Umpire Adrian Holdstock shakes his head and, after plenty of deliberation, Tom Latham reviews it. Was he too far down the pitch and did it hit him outside the line?

It is umpire’s call on impact and contact with the stumps so the not out call stands. New Zealand do retain their review.

Matt Henry wanted the review - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:53 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 146/4 (Brook 63 Pope 39)

Pope drives beautifully between cover and mid-off for his second boundary after lunch. He has looked a lot more comfortable in these two Test matches batting at six compared to recently up at number three.

Pope then takes a quick single up to Henry at mid-on.

Smith then finds the outside edge of Brook’s bat and it lands just short of Latham at second slip, who cannot stop it and it runs away for four.

Brook follows that up with another dance down the wicket, depositing Smith over wide long-off for six to bring up the 100 partnership. Just sensational!

Another sensational shot from Harry Brook - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:49 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 130/4 (Brook 52 Pope 34)

Matt Henry is on at the other end and starts with a beauty that beats Brook’s outside edge. Brook gets his account going for the afternoon with a single down to fine leg.

New Zealand appeal for a catch down the legside but umpire Adrian Holdstock is having none of it. They decide pretty quickly not to review and rightly so as it clipped Pope’s thigh pad.

12:45 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 128/4 (Brook 51 Pope 33)

Nathan Smith will bowl the first over after lunch.

Off the final ball Pope gets the first runs of the afternoon with an elegant drive through mid-off for four.

12:41 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Harry Brook, on 51, and Ollie Pope, on 29, are back out in the middle after the lunch break.

12:36 AM GMT

Lunchtime verdict

A day’s play in a session there. Incredible, engrossing two hours. England four down for 43 against the new ball with Matt Henry bowling with the wind and like the wind for two for 14 off seven overs but Harry Brook’s 47 ball fifty, which included two breathtaking sixes, and support from Ollie Pope in an unbroken 81 stand for the fifth wicket rallied England to lunch at 124-4. Some frantic swiping from Zak Crawley saw him become the first Englishman to hit a six in the first over of a Test but Henry dismissed him for the fifth time for 19 runs. New Zealand’s butter fingers have gone; they have clung on to everything including a screamer at slip by Daryl Mitchell to dismiss Joe Root for three. Brook again looks different class and at the other end from Henry and O’Rourke it has been carnage. In total 75 of England’s first 100 came off Southee and Smith. Even for this team, it has been wild stuff.

12:29 AM GMT

Just one of a number of outrageous shots from Brook in the morning session

12:23 AM GMT

Raised in South Africa, developed in Durham: Carse is England’s new Ashes weapon

Brydon Carse took ten wickets in the first Test as England cruised to an eight-wicket win in Christchurch. Neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad took ten wickets in a match in their illustrious careers but Carse did so in just his third Test match. He has 19 wickets in his first three Tests and Will Macpherson has the full story on Carse’s journey to the England Test side.

Brydon Carse has made an impressive start to his England Test career - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

12:15 AM GMT

Ego only factor that could stop Brook conquering world

Harry Brook can succeed against the two best teams in world cricket, India and Australia, as long as he picks his moments and does not let ego get the better of common sense. If high-quality fast bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have a new ball, then give them respect and play sensibly. With runs behind his name and when the ball is a bit older, if Harry goes into overdrive there is more chance of him winning the duel.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been having his say on his fellow Yorkshireman.

Harry Brook taking the attack to the New Zealand bowlers - Kerry Marshall/AP

12:07 AM GMT

12:02 AM GMT

Lunch on day one

Pope flicks one away behind square that is in the air for a while but lands short of Smith at fine leg.

That is lunch on day one and, after a tricky first hour, England are 124/4 at the break. Brook is 51 not out and Pope is on 29.

11:57 PM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 122/4 (Brook 51 Pope 28)

Nathan Smith is back into the attack and he immediately has a chance of run-out. Pope dabs into the offside for what looks like a suicidal run. Smith athletically picks up and throws but misses. Brook would have been long gone. What a horrible way that would have been to end this partnership, which is going along so well.

Probably time for one more over before lunch.

11:52 PM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 119/4 (Brook 50 Pope 26)

Brook drives elegantly through mid-off for four and at the moment New Zealand do not have an answer to this England counter-attack. He then uses his feet again, giving himself room outside leg and belts O’Rourke over wide long-off for six. That is an unbelievable cricket shot and he has played a few of those today. He liked that one.

A single down to wide third man brings up Brook’s 50 off 47 balls. He scored 171 in the first innings of the first Test and he is flying along here despite coming in with England in a spot of bother. A tenth Test fifty for Brook, whose Test average is above 60.

Harry Brook’s Test average is above 60 - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:48 PM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 107/4 (Brook 39 Pope 25)

A rather sedate over, with just the one run coming from it.

11:42 PM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 106/4 (Brook 38 Pope 25)

A single off the bat of Brook into the offside brings up the 100 for England.

Pope drives through the gully region for two. It did come off the outside half of the bat but it went straight into the ground.

O’Rourke strays onto the pads of Pope and it runs away for four leg byes. O’Rourke then bangs one into Pope and it strikes him on the gloves, which is going to require a bit of treatment. That will be concerning for England, especially as Pope has the gloves.

This morning session has been a thrill-a-minute.

Struck on the gloves - Kerry Marshall/AP

11:38 PM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 99/4 (Brook 37 Pope 23)

Southee bowls a beauty to Pope, which beats the inside edge and goes just over the stumps.

Pope reacts to that by flicking off his pads through square leg for four.

Pope looking to counter alongside Brook - Andew Cornaga/AP

11:35 PM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 94/4 (Brook 36 Pope 19)

Off the final ball of O’Rourke’s third over Brook comes down the ground again and gets a thick inside edge down to fine leg for one.

11:30 PM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 93/4 (Brook 35 Pope 19)

Tim Southee bowled four overs up front and is now back into the attack. Pope cuts away late for four down to wide third man. Crafty shot from Pope. He repeats the feat next ball off the front foot this time for another four, despite New Zealand putting a deep backward point in place.

After a challenging first hour, the runs are flowing now as the 50 partnership comes up off just 37 balls.

11:26 PM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 82/4 (Brook 33 Pope 10)

O’Rourke gets one to come back into Brook, who goes for a booming drive, and it misses both the inside edge and the stumps.

Brook then gets an inside edge and he nearly chops on. Fortune for Brook, who did have plenty of luck in the first Test on the way to a terrific 171.

O’Rourke bowls an absolute beauty to Pope, that moves away ever so slightly and gets a bit of bounce but evades the outside edge.

11:21 PM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 81/4 (Brook 32 Pope 10)

Pope flicks away nicely through square leg for three as O’Rourke gets round well from fine leg to make a good diving stop.

11:17 PM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 77/4 (Brook 31 Pope 7)

Henry’s terrific opening spell is over as Will O’Rourke is brought on. He offers width up to Brook and, despite a deep backward point being in place, he cannot prevent the boundary. Brook is on the march here.

Brook taking the aggressive option - Kerry Marshall/AP

11:13 PM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 70/4 (Brook 26 Pope 5)

Brook plays the most outrageous of shots. He gives himself room outside leg and belts it over the offside for an unbelievable six. It went out of the ground and a search is on for the ball but it has been found.

He tries that again next ball but misses.

Later in the over Brook backs away to give him room to cut Smith away for four. England unsurprisingly have taken the ultra-aggressive option on this green pitch.

Off the final ball of the over Smith drops too short and Brook pulls him behind square for four more.

We are witnessing some quite extraordinary cricket in this morning session.

Harry Brook taking the attack to the New Zealand bowlers - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:06 PM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 50/4 (Brook 10 Pope 4)

Henry will want to keep this ball in his hands for a while yet and you cannot imagine Tom Latham taking him off anytime soon.

Brook drives slightly aerially down the ground through mid-on but gets two.

Henry goes past Brook’s outside edge with back-to-back deliveries.

England’s 50 is brought up with a quick single into the legside that nearly ended up with Pope being run out. That was close as a dive from Pope saves him from Ravinrda’s throw that hit the stumps.

11:02 PM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 47/4 (Brook 7 Pope 4)

Ollie Pope is the new man in after the drinks break and he is under way first ball with a flick down to fine leg for four.

10:59 PM GMT

Wicket

Bethell c Blundell b Smith 16 Bethell will be gutted with himself. After back-to-back glorious boundaries down the ground, he is caught down the legside after a pretty rank long hop from Smith. A bad end to a dreadful first hour for England. FOW 43/4

What a first hour - England reeling. How to sum it up? Crawley became only the second man to hit a six in the opening over of a Test but the rest of his innings was thrashing around, looking to grab a life line. He played one defensive shot to Matt Henry, missed and was bowled. Henry bowled a superb six over spell with the new ball, taking two for 11 with six runs coming off two balls in his final over. He hit the right length, pace and movement did the rest. Joe Root nicked his first ball from Nathan Smith to slip where Daryl Mitchell took a one handed screamer. Jacob Bethell looked in superb touch in driving two balls for four before bottom edging his next behind. The Kiwis are catching flies today. How quickly it changes.

10:55 PM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 33/3 (Brook 7 Bethell 6)

Henry beats the inside edge of Brook’s bat and he has been on fire so far.

Brook decides it is time for more aggression as he charges Henry and hits one down the ground for two. Not timed particularly well by Brook but he is trying to put Henry off his line and length.

Brook then gets some width and drives Henry through the covers for four. A much more convincing shot that time.

10:51 PM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 27/3 (Brook 1 Bethell 6)

Harry Brook, fresh off 171 in the first innings of the first Test, is in at five. Smith finds the outside edge of Brook’s bat but soft hands save him. Brook then tries to cut away and it narrowly misses the outside edge.

Brook gets off the mark with a single down to fine leg.

10:46 PM GMT

Wicket

Root c Mitchell b Smith 3 England are in big trouble. It is a stunning one-handed catch by Mitchell at first slip but that is a terrible shot from Root, who tried to cut the ball away but only managed to edge it to Mitchell. Root will really want that one back. New Zealand shelled lots of opportunities in the first Test but they are certainly not here. Smith got Root in the first innings of the first Test and now he gets him here. FOW 26/3

10:44 PM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 26/2 (Root 3 Bethell 6)

Root gets off the mark with a lovely drive through the covers for three as Williamson cuts it off just before the boundary rope. Those are the first runs Henry has conceded today! It took 25 balls!

Henry then finds the outside edge of Bethell’s bat but it lands short of the slip cordon. Soft hands helped Bethell there.

Bethell then gets a couple down to fine leg.

10:40 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 21/2 (Root 0 Bethell 4)

Nathan Smith, who like Bethell made his debut in the first Test, is on to replace Southee. It is a terrific start from Smith, who beats both edges in consecutive deliveries. This is one heck of a test for Bethell in just his second Test match.

A maiden over to start with from Smith and boy are England under pressure here. New Zealand won the toss and are taking advantage of this pitch in the morning session of day one.

10:36 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 21/2 (Root 0 Bethell 4)

Joe Root joins Bethell in the middle. Henry is on fire here, making it very difficult for even a player of Root’s calibre to settle.

Four straight maidens from Henry, including two wicket maidens.

10:32 PM GMT

Wicket

Crawley b Henry 17 That was coming. Henry has been terrific so far and he nips one back into Crawley, which beats the Kent opener and smashes into his stumps. Brilliant bowling from Henry. It was always going to be tough for England this first hour and so it is proving. FOW 21/2

Some extraordinary haymakers from Crawley against the new ball, mostly connecting with thin air, in that bizarre innings. His six over mid off from the sixth ball of the day made him only the second batsman in Test history to hit a six in the first over of a Test match. Chris Gayle did it twice in the opening over against Bangladesh in 2012. Crawley was obviously feeling the pressure of a run of low scores, hoping somehow to hit himself back into form, but the wicket was only a matter of time - bowled through the gate by Henry. That Crawley innings was like watching Dan Lawrence lashing out at Sri Lankan bowlers at the Oval in a desperate attempt to keep his place. Crawley had a miserable tour of New Zealand two years ago and that must be at the back of his mind because we are only one game into this series and he was playing like a man fighting for his place. Odd.

Through the gate - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:31 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 21/1 (Crawley 17 Bethell 4)

Bethell is off the mark with a four down to third man. He cuts straight into the ground and it goes over gully’s head for four. He was in control of that shot, no luck about it.

10:27 PM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 17/1 (Crawley 17 Bethell 0)

Henry has a pretty decent record against Crawley and has begun his spell in fine fashion, so maybe fancies himself to get Crawley out again.

Off just his second ball against Henry, Crawley comes down the ground and attempts to pull it away but it strikes him on the body. Crawley has clearly decided before coming out to bat that he is going to take the ultra-aggressive option.

He finishes the over but attempting another big swing over the legside but misses.

Three straight maidens from Henry, who has yet to concede a run from his first 18 balls of this Test match.

10:23 PM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 17/1 (Crawley 17 Bethell 0)

Crawley continues to swing at Southee and it does feel like it is only a matter of time until he edges one to the slip cordon.

But not yet as he drills one through the covers for four. If you are Southee, you have to keep teasing him outside off as one will take the edge, even if you get hit for a few boundaries.

10:20 PM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 12/1 (Crawley 12 Bethell 0)

Jacob Bethell, who scored a rapid unbeaten fifty on debut last week, is in at number three. Off his second ball New Zealand go up for LBW as Henry gets one to come back into Bethell but it is given not out. No real thought of a review from Latham despite a few enquiries from the New Zealand fielders. Back-to-back maidens from Henry, with that one being a wicket maiden.

10:16 PM GMT

Wicket

Duckett c Latham b Henry 0 First breakthrough for New Zealand. Henry bowled a few beauties across Duckett in his first over and he gets him now. Duckett edges to captain Latham at second slip, who takes a good low catch to his right. New Zealand, in particular Latham, dropped a lot of catches in the first Test but he takes a good one there. Duckett is gone for a duck. FOW 12/1

10:14 PM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 12/0 (Crawley 12 Duckett 0)

Southee finds the outside edge that runs through the backward point region for two. Never a chance of a catch but a bit of encouragement for Southee, who then beats Crawley, who attempts another booming drive. He is playing with fire here as Southee is getting the ball to move away from the Kent opener.

Crawley is a naturally aggressive player and he has clearly decided to go ultra-positive here. Southee is so unlucky as he beats the inside edge of Crawley’s bat from yet another drive and it goes just over the stumps.

10:10 PM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 10/0 (Crawley 10 Duckett 0)

Matt Henry will take the new ball from the other end and he starts with a probing maiden over. It is not often you see Duckett face a maiden.

I have to say it is beautiful in Wellington.

Taking in the sunshine - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:06 PM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 10/0 (Crawley 10 Duckett 0)

It is safe to say this pitch is very green at the start of this Test. It looks like the outfield.

Southee gets three-quarters of the way through his run-up for the first ball but Crawley pulls away with movement behind the bowler’s arm.

Crawley goes for a booming drive that comes off the inside edge and runs away for two two through midwicket. Not where he wanted that to go but he is under way. Already more runs off the first ball than he scored in both innings combined in the first Test.

He then pushes down the ground through mid-off for two. A much more convincing shot.

Crawley finishes the over by driving Southee back over his head for six. Quite the over, which we have come to expect with this England team under Stokes and McCullum.

10:00 PM GMT

Time to get going

In the Wellington sunshine Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have made their way out to the middle. This is set to be a very testing first hour for England and a lot of focus will be on Crawley, who averages under 10 against New Zealand. Tim Southee will bowl the first over.

We are ready to go in Test two.

09:54 PM GMT

Anthem time

Both sides are out on the outfield and it is time for the national anthems.

‘God Save The King’ followed by ‘God Defend New Zealand’.

National anthems in the Wellington sunshine - Andrew Cornaga/AP

09:51 PM GMT

Gus Atkinson speaking to TNT

09:50 PM GMT

The thoughts of Ben Stokes

“We were going to have a bat actually so it has worked out well. “I was very happy with how we went about the game last week. It was a real team effort where everybody stood up at some point. When everybody is contributing at different parts you know you’ve had a good team performance.”

England to bat first in Wellington - Marty Melville/Getty Images

09:47 PM GMT

09:46 PM GMT

‘From Boycott to Bethell: The moments I knew these six batsmen would be England greats’

Jacob Bethell’s assured Test debut last week, despite his tender age and no first-class century to his name, has given the impression that England have another special player on their hands.

Scyld Berry recalls the moments when he knew England batsmen would go on to become all-time greats.

09:43 PM GMT

The thoughts of Tom Latham at the toss

“It is a traditional wicket here and hopefully we can make good use of it first up. We understand it is not a given when you win the toss. It is always an important first two hours and session here. “You are always looking to improve. The guys have worked hard in the past couple of days and I do not think we were that far away, we played some good stuff in that first Test. There was a little bit ot turn last year but from the information we have had potentially not this year.”

09:41 PM GMT

Response to Greg Barclay

Lots of follow ups around the world to our Telegraph Sport interview with Greg Barclay. His comments on Australia and their approach to Afghanistan question (not playing bilaterals but taking the field against them in ICC events) and accusing them of basically, virtue signalling, was answered by mike Baird, the chair of Cricket Australia. ““I saw those comments this morning, and I hadn’t heard those views before in kind of any forum,” Baird said. “So obviously he’s entitled to his view. He’s going on to new things, and we wish him well on that, but we’re very proud of the position we’ve taken. We’re supporting the Afghan women’s cricket team and those members that are still here, and we’ll be doing that at the end of the summer.”

09:37 PM GMT

Both sides unchanged

No changes for either side so both teams go with the same XI’s that went head-to-head in Christchurch:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

09:34 PM GMT

New Zealand win the toss

It goes the way of Tom Latham and he decides to bowl first.

Ben Stokes says that he would have batted first anyway so both captains seemingly get what they want. The pressure will certainly be on Zak Crawley early doors, who is not in great form and has a woeful record against New Zealand.

The toss goes the way of the home side - Marty Melville/Getty Images

09:30 PM GMT

Toss incoming

Both captains, Tom Latham and Ben Stokes, are out in the middle and it is time for the toss in Wellington.

09:27 PM GMT

Picturesque

The Basin Reserve is awash with sunshine this morning and the pōhutukawa trees are in full bloom, it really is a delightful cricket ground. Ben Stokes was out early for the toss. Pitch is green, bowl first probably an option again. Both sides unchanged which is a bit of a surprise, certainly as far as New Zealand are concerned because it looked a dead cert that Mitchell Santner would play. Instead we are going to see a lot of seam bowled. David Boon, the match ref, will be working through his over-rate sheets…

09:26 PM GMT

Stokes goes to war with ICC over slow-over-rate fines

Ben Stokes is locked in a long-running dispute with the International Cricket Council about over-rate fines and points deductions. Stokes revealed on Wednesday that since the 2023 Ashes, he has refused to sign the over-rate sheet given to captains by the match referee at the end of a Test that shows teams have bowled their overs too slowly. England players lost 15 per cent of their match fee (around £2,000 each) and had three World Test Championship points taken off them for a slow over rate in the first Test in Christchurch.

For more, click here.

09:22 PM GMT

Archer targets date for Test return with one-word text to captain Stokes

Ben Stokes has revealed that Jofra Archer is targeting the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May as his return to the five-day game. By then Archer will not have played Test cricket for more than four years because of stress fractures of his elbow and back. Archer’s return to fitness is being closely managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board with a view to ensuring he is on the plane to Australia for next winter’s Ashes. Archer is among three seam bowlers who on Wednesday had their central contracts extended to 2026. Archer, Brydon Carse and Matt Potts have all agreed a one-year add-on to their current deals. Jacob Bethell has been promoted from a development contract to a full two-year central contract following his Test debut last week.

Nick Hoult has the full story.

09:13 PM GMT

Series win in sight

England are aiming to wrap up the series in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Ben Stokes’ side sealed a comfortable eight-wicket victory in Christchurch last week to set up the opportunity to win the series this week. Man of the match Brydon Carse took ten wickets and Harry Brook scored 171 to lead England to their comprehensive win in the first Test. Carse’s feat was the first time that an England bowler has taken 10 wickets away from home since Monty Panesar and neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad managed to achieve that in their illustrious careers.

England have named an unchanged side for this game, meaning Ollie Pope will continue to keep wicket despite the arrival of Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson. Jacob Bethell retains his place in the side after making an unbeaten quick-fire fifty in the second innings of his debut Test match. Ben Stokes, who had to stop bowling mid-over on the last day of the first game, is fit to play a full part as an all-rounder and has spoken about England naming an unchanged lineup.

“There was a conversation (about Robinson coming in) but we’ve looked back at that game and the whole team set-up and make up looked really good.

“We like the whole make-up of the team and I think everyone who played last week put in a performance at some point that helped us win. We had all bases covered from a bowling point of view and our batting line-up was really deep with Brydon [Carse] coming in at 10.

England are unchanged this week - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“Popey did an amazing job behind the stumps last week that was unnoticed and I thought he played an important role down at number six. We were really happy with that performance so let’s go and build on it.”

Wellington was the scene of a dramatic second and final Test the last time England toured New Zealand in February 2023. After winning the first Test of that series, England had the chance to win the series 2-0 but, despite enforcing the follow-on, they lost by one run. England became only the fourth side in Test history to lose after enforcing the follow-on.

Play gets going at 10pm UK time.