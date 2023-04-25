Harry Belafonte Remembered by John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bernice King and More After His Death

The legendary singer and activist died Tuesday at age 96 of congestive heart failure

Musicians, political figures and other celebrities are paying tribute to Harry Belafonte after the singer and civil rights activist died at age 96 on Tuesday.

Reps for the "Jump in the Line" performer confirmed his death in a press release, writing that Belafonte died of "congestive heart failure at his New York home at the age of 96, his wife Pamela by his side."

The New York native notable brought Calypso music to the masses through hit songs including "The Banana Boat Song," "Jump in the Line" and "Jamaica Farewell," among others.

Throughout his career, Belafonte earned three Grammy Awards, a Tony Award and an Emmy Award. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1989, was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1994 and became the oldest living person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Belafonte was also known for his work during the Civil Rights Movement, during which he became close with Martin Luther King Jr. He also advocated for causes including the Anti-Apartheid Movement and USA for Africa and was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from 1987 through his death.

Shortly following the news of his death, fellow entertainers and peers paid tribute to Belafonte on social media.

Bernice King took to Twitter to express her admiration for the singer and speak about their relationship. "When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings," wrote the youngest child of Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

"Here he is mourning with my mother at the funeral service for my father at Morehouse College. I won't forget…Rest well, sir," concluded her tweet.

Speaking onstage at the TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City shortly after news broke of Belafonte's death on Tuesday, John Legend paid tribute to the icon. "We just have to thank god that we had Harry Belafonte for 96 years," he began.

"He inspired me so much personally. He became a friend of mine in the last 10 years or so, we spent some private time together. I learned at his feet basically, about all the great work he's done over the years," continued the "All of Me" performer. "If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was, and I don't know if people know how much he did."

Legend added that Belafonte was "so gifted as an artist, as a performer but used his platform in almost a subversive way because he would sneak messages in there, revolutionary messages."

"When people thought he was just singing about good times in the islands, he was always like infusing messages of protest and revolution in everything he did, and not only that, but he used his resources," he said. "He's one of the most successful artists of his time — he used those resources to fund the civil rights movement."

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram and shared photos of herself interviewing Belafonte alongside a heartfelt caption. "Another 'GREAT TREE' has fallen," she wrote.

"Harry Belafonte, a Trailblazer and Hero to us all," continued Winfrey. "Thank you for your music, your artistry, your activism, your fight for civil rights and justice—especially risking your life back in the day to get money to the movement. Your being here on Earth has Blessed us all."

Reverend Al Sharpton shared several photos of himself and Belafonte to the social media platform and reminisced on their time together. "I'm heartbroken at hearing of the death of Harry Belafonte, a true mentor & friend. I cherished the time he would give me & others to guide us & correct us," he wrote. "He was a history changing activist, a culture changing entertainer, & an unmatched intellectual. RIP & Power, Mr. B."

Tiffany Haddish shared a photo of herself with Belafonte and rapper Common to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message. "Rest in peace King Harry Belafonte. I am so honored and Grateful that I got to sit at your feet and learn from you," she wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a 1953 cover of Ebony magazine featuring her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, alongside Belafonte to Instagram and penned a caption admiring his work. "Artists uniting to use their art form to make transformational change in the world through music and movies and books, and poetry and paintings and photography and and and is one of the great benefits to living a public life," she wrote. "Harry Belafonte exemplified this and utilized every aspect of his immeasurable talent, applying it specifically to the plight of other human beings and their civil rights."

The actress continued, "I am happy that my parents both participated in a little of that work, and that they combined their talents for the inauguration of President Kennedy in 1961 and that they broke at least one barrier/restriction when they appeared together for the first time on a magazine cover. Rest in great POWER Mr. Bellafonte."

Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner shared a quote from the performer on Twitter. "'I was an activist who became an artist, I was not an artist who became an activist.' - Harry Belafonte," she wrote. "Rest In Peace."

Mia Farrow took to Twitter and shared photos of Belafonte, writing, "We have lost the great Harry Belafonte-beautiful singer, brilliant and brave civil rights activist, a deeply moral and caring man. Miss you already Harry."

Philosopher and activist Cornel West shared a photo of himself with Belafonte to Twitter and wrote, "I am deeply sad at the loss of my very dear brother - the great Harry Belafonte! His artistic genius, moral courage & loving soul shall live forever! God bless his precious family!"

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a photo of Belafonte addressing a crowd for a speech to Twitter alongside the caption, "The world has lost a true giant today. Harry Belafonte was a barrier breaker who helped reshape our world through his civil rights advocacy, his music, and his acting. May he rest in peace."

Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins shared a photo of himself and Belafonte to twitter and wrote, "Another brick in our fabric has risen, Mr. Harry Belafonte; 3-1-1927 – 4-25-2023) was an American singer, activist, and actor. His breakthrough album Calypso (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a single artist. Best known for 'The Banana Boat Song'. R.I.P."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted an image of himself and Belafonte, writing, "Harry Belafonte was not only a great entertainer, but he was a courageous leader in the fight against racism and worker oppression. Jane and I were privileged to consider him a friend and will miss him very much."

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters shared a heartfelt message to Twitter, writing, "Another superstar has just passed. My dear friend, Harry Belafonte, was an extraordinarily talented singer and performer. More than that, he was a civil rights activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King and worked with President Nelson Mandela to end Apartheid in South Africa. We will all miss his wisdom, his advice, and his huge giving spirit."

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder shared a statement to his Twitter account, calling Belafonte "a proud, uncompromising Black man [who] helped to change the world."

"He could have been content to being merely a 'star.' He was certainly that. But he used the power his artistic gifts gave him to make better the lives of those too often forgotten or too often oppressed," he continued. "His was a consequential life."

Holder added, "I treasure the fact that I got to know him. I am indebted to him for the opportunities he made possible for me. I loved him for being an example of what pride in self entailed."

"The world has lost a great man. My thoughts are with the Belafonte family. Thank you for sharing this icon with us," wrote Holder. "I will remember him always."

