Harry Amass finally set to make his senior Man United debut in Europa League clash vs. PAOK

Harry Amass finally set to make his senior Man United debut in Europa League clash vs. PAOK



Manchester United youngster Harry Amass is reportedly set to make his senior club debut during Thursday’s Europa League clash against Greek side PAOK FC.

Amass has yet to line up for United despite their struggles in the left-back position all season.

The Red Devils have yet to have a recognised left-back in the starting line-up at any point of the campaign so far, amidst injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw last played for United in February while Malacia missed the entirety of last term with an injury that required multiple surgeries.

In their respective absences, United have used the likes of Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez as make-shift left-backs.

Mazraoui was exceptional on that part of the pitch over the weekend, as United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Chelsea.

A section of United fans have been clamouring for Amass to be thrust into the first team following his accomplished performances in pre-season.

The 17-year-old was part of the contingent that travelled to the United States for pre-season and he impressed in all three matches vs. Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.

According to The Daily Mail, Amass’ wait for a debut is finallyy poised to come to an end on Thursday, when Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men host PAOK.

“After having two former youth team players starting – Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford – and five on the bench against Chelsea, it made it 4,276 consecutive first-team games since October 1937 with an academy graduate in the matchday squad.”

“The chatter this week among the youth players is that a debut could well be in store for one of them against PAOK in the Europa League, with sources suggesting to Confidential that 17-year-old Harry Amass has been earmarked for minutes, more likely off the bench, on Thursday night.”

The Mail adds that Amass is “pushing hard in training” to become the latest in a long line of United academy graduates to feature for the first team.

