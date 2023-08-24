A harrowing vision of Ireland as an sinister police state

Encroaching terror: Prophet Song is Paul Lynch's fifth novel - BASSO CANNARSA

The Irish writer Paul Lynch’s Booker-longlisted fifth novel, Prophet Song, is a book of encroaching terror, an atmosphere of foreboding seeded from its opening lines where “the dark gathers without sound the cherry trees. It gathers the last of the leaves and the leaves do not resist the dark.”

Larry, a trade unionist, comes to the attention of the sinister-seeming new GNSB branch of an alternative Ireland’s gardaí and, after going on a march with fellow teachers, doesn’t return home. This is the first of several escalating disasters which befall his wife Eilish, a molecular biologist by training, and her family. It’s through their increasingly tortuous experience that we feel the creep from veiled authoritarianism to total outrage.

From the beginning, there is a proliferation of questions, as Eilish and her baffled children try to find out Larry’s whereabouts, but also how far this new government is willing to go in its attempts to control the nation. Their pressing queries move from “How much of our constitutional rights can they suspend under these emergency powers?” to – by the book’s emotional, if not narrative, climax – “How can a 13-year-old boy disappear, do you want to tell me that?”

Lynch’s language is darkly lyrical, rich and somewhat stylised – there are no quotation marks for speech, for example – and he can, on occasion, shade into a slightly souped-up stream-of-consciousness: “mortar and sky and the water, this easterly breeze blowing cold hell upon Bull Island yet cooling the mind to think”. His chief device is to make strange this familiar place: “This sense now she is living in another country.” He does this while turning the whole into something universal, and totemic – “feeling herself the carrier of some ancient burden”.

The downside of a narrative founded on the feeling of being “a passenger to her own life” is the removal of one of the chief engines of character, that of free will, or the ability to act. Lynch can, at times and forgivably, reach for what sometimes sounds like journalistic editorialising: “death follows along the road”; “what is left behind… [will] be forever carried on their backs”. For all that, this is powerfully sustained. Prophet Song is not a subtle book, despite its slowly paced accretions, but it’s no less affecting for that.

Story continues

Prophet Song is published by Oneworld at £16.99. To order your copy for £14.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.