Harrop helps Man United blank Crysal Palace

Manchester United took the three points in a fairly drab final game of the season, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Already locked into sixth place in the Premier League table and focusing on Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax that could get them into the Champions League, Man United (18-15-5) got first starts from four players.

One of them, Joshua Harrop, opened the scoring with a plum strike into the far corner that ensued making a dream come true for the young man on a set-up from Paul Pogba, who added some insurance four minutes later.

Once in danger of being relegated but saved by the traditional magic of manager Sam Allardyce, Palace (12-5-21) finished 14th despite losing four of their final five contests.