Harrogate Town’s next three fixtures postponed due to Covid cases at League Two club

Harrogate Town head coach Simon Weaver (Getty Images)

Harrogate Town’s next three matches have been postponed as a result of multiple coronavirus cases in the League Two side’s squad.

With a number of players now unable to train together due to a required period of self-isolation, Harrogate’s league games against Crawley Town and Leyton Orient will be rescheduled, while their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Rochdale could be rescheduled but is at risk of being scrapped altogether.

The match against Rochdale was set to take place on 10 August, while the Crawley game was scheduled for 14 August and Harrogate would have played Leyton Orient on 17 August.

A statement by the English Football League on Monday read: “Following discussions with the Club, the League has agreed to Harrogate’s request to rearrange the League fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course.

“In respect of rescheduling the Carabao Cup game, the League will consider any proposal put forward by the Club as under the rules, if a fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the following round, then a Club would have to forfeit the tie.”

The second round of the Carabao Cup is set to take place on the week commencing 23 August.

Harrogate opened their 2021/22 campaign on Saturday with a 3-2 league victory over Rochdale.

Warren Burrell scored the winner for Simon Weaver’s team in the 91st minute.

Read More

Jack Grealish loving every minute of first week at Man City

Mikel Arteta needs a positive start to season after Arsenal’s big spending and slow progress

Transfer news LIVE: Romelu Lukaku passes Chelsea medical as PSG close in on Lionel Messi