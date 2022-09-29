Harrods pops its cork with new Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

(Credit_Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar.jpg)

The weather here in London has changed drastically within the space of 48 hours. A matter of days ago you would’ve been able to leave the house in a t-shirt, whilst today we clamber onto the tube in winter coats.

Such dramatic changing of the seasons has us planning our diaries for the coming months; as winter sets in, so does the twinkle of excitement that the festivities bring. Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas are times to spend with family and friends, but also… a perfect excuse to indulge ourselves in slightly too much booze and alcohol.

(Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar.jpg)

Harrods, the UK’s largest shop, is synonymous with festivity - and this year the celebrations get even more sparkly. Today marks the official opening of the luxury store’s Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar, a new bookable experience for groups featuring a magnum of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial that is poured over a mini tower of 4-6 glasses.

As well as some decadent fizz, you’ll also be supplied with delicate food pairings created by Harrods’ Chefs, plus something to satisfy the sweet tooth - dessert by Choux Love of four choux pastry buns.

Open from midday until 9pm (6pm on Sundays), the bar is an opulent option for after-work drinks or even lavish lunch, pre-perusing the shop floors. Pictured below, true friends Gemma Chan, Douglas Booth, Laura Carmichael, Jourdan Dunn and Raven Smith are photographed celebrating today’s opening.

Available to book from today here.