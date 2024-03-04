Harrison Ford’s Son Chef Ben Ford and His Wife Emily Settle Divorce After Nearly 15 Years Together

The pair were married in 2009

Chef Ben Ford and his wife Emily Ford have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the documents, it appears the couple entered into a written agreement privately including regarding child support. Emily, 44, asked for a default judgment to be entered based on that agreement, which settled the dissolution of marriage. Neither party will receive spousal support, according to the documents.

Ben, 57, is one of actor Harrison Ford’s sons from his marriage to his first wife, illustrator Mary Marquardt.

Per a court petition obtained by PEOPLE in November, Emily filed for divorce from the chef citing “irreconcilable differences.” Ben and Emily, who wed in 2009, have been separated since February 2022.

They share a son, Waylon. According to the documents, Emily sought joint custody of Waylon, 13. At the time, Emily also requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support.

Ben appeared at the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival March 1-3. He was all smiles as he posed with other celebrity chefs, including Duff Goldman, Andrew Zimmern and Stephanie Izard.

Emily shared a birthday tribute to Ben on September 22.

“Please help me wish Big Daddy a happy birthday! you shine both on and off the stage of life. here's to another year of love and success! we love you @chefbenford,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In September 2022, she posted about their anniversary and seemingly alluded to their decision to separate.

“Today, on our anniversary, i want to celebrate the evolution of our love. We moved through the dissolution process carefully and without frivolity or malintent, tracking this choice to follow our north stars as something important. This decision to follow our own paths was a strong and courageous choice and a source of mutual connection and strength,” she wrote.

She continued: “It’s a reminder that we always have a choice in every moment – we choose to love one another – and all that remains is the light of understanding and grace. I will always love, respect, and support you and our children on this journey of a million miles. Here's to the next best chapter of our love ❤️”

Ben went to culinary school in the '80s. He went on to open multiple restaurants, including Ford's Filling Station and Doorstep Market. In 2014, he published a cookbook, Taming the Feast.



