Harrison Ford Sets First Major TV Role as a Therapist on Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford has found his next role — and on the small screen, no less.

The “Indiana Jones” icon is officially joining the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking” as a series regular. The 10-episode series is written by Jason Segel, who also executive-produces alongside Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein. “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts telling his clients what he really thinks about them.

“Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own,” the official series description reads.

Ford, meanwhile, is set to play another psychologist, a “blue-collar shrink” who is blunt in his therapeutic approach. “Phil (Ford) is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby,” the character description states. “Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

This will be Ford’s first series-regular role, following his early-career appearances in shows like “The F.B.I.” and “Gunsmoke.”

“Indiana Jones” fans can also spot Ford in the fifth film in the franchise, directed by James Mangold. The film wrapped production in February 2022 and is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release from Disney. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones also star in “Indiana Jones 5,” which is expected to be a “continuation” of the “Crystal Skull” franchise follow-up.

“Shrinking” hails from Warner Bros. Television, where “Ted Lasso” co-creator Lawrence has an overall deal. Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers. Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive produce.

This is the second Apple Original project starring Segel, whose Apple Original Film “The Sky is Everywhere” was released earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lawrence and Goldstein are teaming up for their third Apple TV+ project with the upcoming drama series “Bad Monkey.”

The latest wave of Apple TV+ series, including “Severance” and “Pachinko,” have received widespread critical acclaim as the formerly rookie streamer now ramps up its content slate — and with a Best Picture win in “CODA” to boot.

A premiere date for “Shrinking” has yet to be announced.

