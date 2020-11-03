Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To Friend, ‘Father’ And Co-Star Sean Connery, Admitting He Loved Watching Him ‘Squirm’

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Sean Connery following his death at the age of 90.

The death of the James Bond legend was confirmed by his family on Saturday.

Sir Sean played Harrison’s father in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, and the US star reminisced about one of the film’s scenes when the actors shared a particularly precarious motorbike ride.

“He was my father… not in life… but in Indy 3,” Harrison said in a statement.

“You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

“God we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses.

“Rest in peace, dear friend,” he concluded.

Sir Sean was the first to bring 007 to the big screen, appearing in seven of the spy thrillers and will undoubtedly be remembered by many fans as the definitive Bond.

After the news of his death was announced, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the actor in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

