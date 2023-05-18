Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend Indiana Jones premiere at Cannes

Harrison Ford - Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Harrison Ford attended a star-studded red carpet at this evening’s world premier of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 80-year-old veteran was joined by his wife, Calista Flockhart, 58, for the much anticipated premiere.

Ford was also joined by his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wore a Schiaparelli haute couture dress.

Waller-Bridge made her Indiana Jones debut, starring in the much loved franchise as Indiana’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw.

The Fleabag star opted for a floor length black, fishtail gown and a set of matching black opera gloves.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The accolade resulted in visible emotions as Ford told the audience: “They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes.

“And I just saw my life flash before my eyes.”

Ford thanked the crowds, saying: “You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that.”

“So grateful to have the opportunity to work with others like ... Phoebe and Mads.”

Harrison Ford - LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Image

Ford added: “I am deeply moved by this honour, and humbled - but I got a movie you gotta see. So let me get out of the way.”

Once inside the theatre, Ford and his co-stars were met with rounds of applause as excitement built.

Ford has confirmed that Dial of Destiny will be the last time he performs the role of Indiana Jones.

It is the first Indiana Jones film that has not been directed by Steven Spielberg.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.