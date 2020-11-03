Harrison Ford And Lincoln Project Back Anthony Fauci, Advocate Firing Donald Trump

In the waning hours of the 2020 presidential election, the Lincoln Project has enlisted Harrison Ford to narrate a new ad that plays up President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The spot features a scene from a Trump rally on Sunday in which supporters began chanting “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” and the president responded, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait til a little bit after the election.”

Ford then says, “Tomorrow, you can fire only one of them. The choice is yours.”

The Lincoln Project and Harrison Ford are teaming up to let Americans know you can only keep one of them: Trump, or Fauci. pic.twitter.com/WmimV0inTC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020





The spot marked a rare foray into electoral politics for the Indiana Jones star. Ford has been more active in various causes, including issues like climate change, than he has in lending his name to election campaigns. In a recent interview with Time, he called for voters to elect leaders who will address the climate crisis.

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was critical of Trump’s coronavirus response in an interview with The Washington Post over the weekend.

Fauci said, “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

The Lincoln Project is the never Trump group made up of conservative activists and political operatives, including Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Mike Madrid, Reed Galen, George Conway and Jennifer Horn.

Earlier on Monday, they introduced a spot that used Ray Charles’ rendition of America. Schmidt said that it was the first time that Charles’ work was used in a political ad.

This is the first time the music of the great Ray Charles has been used in a political ad. Thank you to the Ray Charles Foundation. @ProjectLincoln VOTE HIM OUT https://t.co/VyeAF4tqhg — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 2, 2020





More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.