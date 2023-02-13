Harrison Ford jumps out of a plane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl trailer

Harrison Ford is doing his best Tom Cruise, thanks to CG movie magic.

Ford's beloved globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones busted into the Super Bowl on Sunday with a new trailer for his fifth outing in 42 years, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The finale sequence involves Indy and his goddaughter, Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, jumping out of an airplane.

He also has an exchange with Mads Mikkelsen's Voller, who's — you guessed it — a Nazi. Indy will face him in the year 1969.

"Have we met?" Voller asks.

The answer is yes. The trailer, though brief, features a flashback to Indy first encountering this villain in his younger years. Ford has CG magic to thank again, as the film utilizes de-aging technology to make him look younger as he seemingly punches a young Voller in the face.

"Are you still a Nazi?" Indy as him in return. The answer, again, is yes.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore also star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Directed by James Mangold, the film is set for theaters this June 30. Watch the Super Bowl trailer above.

