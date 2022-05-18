Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren coming into the world of ‘Yellowstone’ through ’1932’

Indiana Jones was seen in Fort Worth on May 10. Or was it Han Solo, since it was less than a week after May the 4th?

Either way, it may not be the last Harrison Ford sighting in the area after Paramount+ announced Tuesday both he and Helen Mirren are going to be working with Taylor Sheridan in the next story spinning off the hit series “Yellowstone.”

The streaming platform, which carries “Yellowstone” and its prequel series “1883” as exclusive properties, said Ford and Mirren will be starring in the upcoming “1932.”

The announcement means the series will be led by three names familiar with the Academy Awards.

Mirren won Best Actress for her performance in the 2007 film “The Queen” (and has three other acting nominations), Ford got a Best Actor nomination for his role in the 1986 flick “Witness” and Sheridan got his nod from the Academy when he was nominated for Best Screenplay with the 2016 motion picture “Hell or High Water.”

“1932” takes a “peek back in” on the Duttons seen in “1883” as they raise their family, Sheridan said in an Instagram video announcing the series in February.

“You’re seeing the children we met in 1883, now attempting to raise another generation at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan says of “1932.”

He says this story, like his others, will tap into a form of storytelling he thinks will be most impactful to audiences.

“Everyone is attempting to find this new way in to tell a story, and I’ve done it with all my shows where I looked at a forgotten part of the American experience,” Sheridan said in the Instagram video. “What I try to do is peek as authentically into a world as I can ... that truly no one knows about.”

Another series from Sheridan, “6666” (pronounced “Four Sixes,” for those not familiar with the ranch), is also in the works.

The 6666 Ranch is a real place with a real impact on Texas history. Capt. Samuel “Burk” Burnett founded the ranch when he purchased 100 head of cattle branded with four sixes in 1870. Today, the ranch is made up of 260,000 acres of land in various parts of the state, according to the ranch’s website. It’s one of the oldest ranches in Texas and in the country.

A group led by Sheridan reportedly bought the ranch for just under $200 million in January.

While there aren’t a ton of details about what “6666” will be like, it does seem to show that Sheridan likes naming his series with numbers.