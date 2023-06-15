Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter

Harrison Ford says he was “due for a bit of a rest” after closing the final chapter of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The veteran US actor, 80, said he was grateful to his wife for having been allowed to make films for more than four decades, but that he would like to “spend a little bit more time at home”.

Ford first starred as the globe-trotting archaeologist in 1981’s Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, following up with four sequels.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny sees him return for a final time as the eponymous hero, joined by co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday, Ford said filmmakers did not need his “blessing” to press ahead with any future franchise reboots.

“I’d like to spend a little bit more time at home, frankly,” he told the PA news agency.

“I love making movies, I’ve been making movies for longer than even 42 years and… my work is really important to me.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to do it – my wife granted me that opportunity. But I’ve been working a lot lately so I might be due for a bit of a rest.”

Asked about the possibility of remakes of the films, he said: “They don’t need my blessing.

“If they want to do that they do that.”

Ford said the new film showed his famous character’s “frailty”.

“He’s not a hero-hero with a cape (and) a nice lycra suit – he’s a flawed human being that behaves sometimes in ways that are appropriate and some ways that are not,” he told PA.

“But this film is about that, about that aspect of his life and his personality.”

The actor was joined by his co-stars at the event in Los Angeles, as well as director James Mangold, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Ahead of the screening Spielberg, who directed the first four Indiana Jones movies, hailed the three people who were responsible for the films.

“(Without them) none of us would be here tonight,” he told audiences, speaking onstage inside the Dolby Theatre.

“That starts with the person who created Indiana Jones, George Lucas, the person who is Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, and the person who is the glue to all five of these films – that gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody – the great maestro John Williams.”

The screen curtain lifted behind Spielberg to reveal Williams and a full orchestra, who played a selection of songs from the film, including its well known theme.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny arrives in UK cinemas on June 28.