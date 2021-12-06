Harrison Butker’s 56-yard field goal off the upright set a single-season Chiefs record

For Chicago Bears fans, the term “double doink” brings back bad memories of a tough playoff loss in 2019.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey attempted a field goal to beat the Eagles, but the kick hit the upright, came down, hit the crossbar and bounced out. NBC Sports’ Cris Collinsworth called it a double doink, and the term has entered the football lexicon.

There was only a single doink during the Chiefs’ game Sunday night against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, and it worked in favor of kicker Harrison Butker.

In the first quarter, Butker attempted a 56-yard field goal, and the ball hit the upright (doink) and went through to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead.

That was Butker’s fifth field goal from 50 yards or longer this season, setting a new franchise record, the Chiefs said. It was Butker’s 18th career field goal from 50-plus yards, the team noted, the second-most in franchise history.