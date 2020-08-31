Harrison Burton drives No. 20 Toyota Supra to fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway

Harrison Burton finished fifth in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

Burton’s top-five finish, the 10th time he has achieved that result this year, added 36 points to his season total. Burton is now sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 752 points.

Burton started in 11th position. The second-year driver has tallied two career victories, with 11 top-five finishes and 19 results inside the top 10.

Burton had his career debut at Daytona International Speedway in Friday’s race.

The Huntersville, North Carolina native began the race three spots behind his career mark of 8.2, but finished eight places ahead of his career average of 13.4.

Burton’s fifth-place finish was against a field of 37 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Justin Haley brought home the win in the race, and Gray Gaulding followed in second. Chase Briscoe placed third, with Riley Herbst taking fourth place. Burton rounded out the top five.

After Haley won Stage 1, AJ Allmendinger drove the No. 16 car to the win in Stage 2.

