Harrison Burton drives No. 18 Toyota Tundra to ninth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Harrison Burton placed ninth in the World of Westgate 200 Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Austin Hill brought home the win in the race, with Ross Chastain finishing second, and Christian Eckes crossing the finish line third. Sheldon Creed took fourth place, followed by Todd Gilliland in the No. 5 spot.

Chastain came away victorious in each of the first two stages.

Burton qualified in ninth position at 176.939 mph.

The fourth-year driver still is looking for career win No. 1, but boasts 11 top-five finishes and 17 finishes in the top 10.

There were 32 cars in the field and the race endured six cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

With Hill finishing out front in Shigeaki Hattori’s Tundra, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 710 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 696. Ford sits at No. 3 with 628 points on the season.

