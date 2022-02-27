Harrison Barnes upset with officiating after loss vs. Nuggets

The Kings were not pleased with the officiating at the end of the game. Jokic nearly fouled out late in the fourth quarter, but officials ignored a questionable screen on Fox and later overturned a call that would have sent Barnes to the free-throw line. “It’s interesting,” Barnes said. “You get fouled on a play, no call. You talk to the refs. They say they missed it and you kind of go from there. It happens once, it’s fine, but when it happens multiple times, you sit at the end of the game and wonder. That’s six to eight to 10 free throws, right? Well, what could have happened?”

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double; Nuggets top Kings to stay unbeaten with DeMarcus Cousins despite efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:53 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton got the DPOG Chain tonight. Michael Malone thought he had a great defensive possession late on Harrison Barnes. – 11:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Wow. Harrison Barnes just called out the officials in post game. Rightfully so. – 11:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes ties the game with a fallaway. 2 minutes remaining. – 11:26 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Nuggets:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Justin Holiday

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Maurice Harkless

C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes @hbarnes

My thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏🏾 – 10:06 AM

