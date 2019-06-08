Harrison admits he "lost his way" before Senior TT win

Harrison trailed Smiths Racing rider Peter Hickman by 20 seconds at the end of lap four, but emerged in the lead by eight seconds at Ramsey on the fifth tour after Hickman's BMW developed a technical issue.

The Silicone Engineering rider won his third TT by a margin of 53s in end, but admits “it's hard to concentrate sometimes” when released into a commanding lead due to a rival suffering an issue.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw the lead had halved,” Harrison said.

“Obviously he's [Hickman] having issues here, so I carried on same pace. Once I got P1 the lead went from P1 plus eight to P1 plus 30. Over the mountain I think I got P1 plus 40-odd.

“So I was trying to short-shift a bit. It's hard to concentrate sometimes when that happens. When you're in a battle with someone and it's so close you're just focused on what's going on.

“When something goes wrong with another competitor and you get such a big lead, it's quite easy to have a lapse in concentration.

“So you've really got to keep your mind focused on what you're doing and what's coming up, and keeping your mind focused on keeping the bike in range and stuff like that, because we know how problems can occur around here.”

Winner Dean Harrison, 1000 Kawasaki/Silicone Engineering Kawasaki

Isle of Man TT