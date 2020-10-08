Harris v Pence: The most important quotes from the vice presidential debate

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris was free from the incessant interruptions that disrupted the first presidential debate last week, allowing both candidates to talk more in-depth about the issues.

From coronavirus, to vaccines, to the president’s personal finances, here are the most important quotes from the first and only 2020 vice presidential debate:

Decorum

The debate’s moderator, USA Today’s Susan Page, kicked off the debate with a reminder that she would not tolerate rule-breakers.

Page: “Americans … deserve a discussion that is civil.”

Mr Pence did interrupt Ms Harris on a few occasions, but it did not lead to the tornado of cross-talk and shouting that dominated the presidential debate last week.

Harris: “Mr Vice President, I'm speaking,” the senator said whenever Mr Pence interjected during one of her answers.

Trump’s taxes

Ms Harris framed the president’s personal debt, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, as a national security issue, openly questioning whether his motives in foreign policy were rooted in self-interest or to help the country.

Harris: “It would be really good to know who the president of the United States, the commander in chief, owes money to,” she said, referring to the $400m Mr Trump allegedly owes to unspecified creditors.

Mr Pence did not respond about the issue of Mr Trump’s debts, but said the president had made several financial documents public.

Mr Trump has refused to release his tax returns during both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, defying a decades’ long norm for major-party presidential candidates.

Coronavirus

Ms Harris was unsparing about the fact that the US has accounted for more than one in five Covid-19 deaths worldwide despite making up less than 5 per cent of the global population.

Harris: “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

She also criticised Mr Pence for saying Mr Trump was trying to engender a feeling of “calm” by misleading the American people about the severity and deadliness of the virus.

Harris: “How calm were you when you were wondering where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper. … How calm were you when your kids were sent home from school? How calm were you when your children couldn't see your parents for fear of killing them? … You respect the American people when you tell them the truth.”

Mr Pence sought to reframe the discussion about Covid-19 policy around Americans’ freedom to decide how they wanted to approach the pandemic on an individual level, even though individuals’ choices impact other people’s lives.

Pence: “President Trump and I trust the American people to make the best choices for themselves about their health.”

USMCA

The vice president sought to ding Ms Harris for being one of just 10 senators to oppose the bipartisan US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

Pence: “The senator voted against the USMCA over concerns it didn’t go far enough on environmental protections." Mr Pence said she put her “radical environmental agenda ahead of” American manufacturers and industrial workers.

Covid vaccine

Ms Harris said Mr Trump’s administration couldn’t be trusted as the sole authority on whether a Covid-19 vaccine is safe or not.

Harris: “If the public health professionals, if Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it.”

Mr Pence threw the accusation of politicising the vaccine right back at Ms Harris.

Pence: “That fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if a vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable. … Senator, I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

Health care

Since the 2018 midterms that delivered House Democrats a long-elusive majority, the party has seen health care as an asset on the campaign trail.

Republicans have not offered a cohesive plan to replace the 2010 health care law they have tried to dismantle over the course of the decade.

Harris: “If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they’re coming for you. … If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they’re coming for you. If you are under the age of 26 on your parents’ coverage, they’re coming for you.”

