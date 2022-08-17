Harris Teeter gas 20 cent off this weekend at one Charlotte location

Harris Teeter is offering 20 cents off per gallon of gas Friday through Sunday at its University City Boulevard location, 8644 University City Boulevard in Charlotte.

The promotion is tied to students returning to campus at UNC Charlotte.

The average gallon of gas in Mecklenburg County cost $3.75 as of Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

This discount by Harris Teeter mirrors a similar sale they had in June where they offered 40 cents off per- gallon at the Davis Lake Fuel Center in north Charlotte. Then, the average price per gallon statewide was $4.39 for regular.