Harris says U.S. stands with Philippines against coercion in South China Sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that her trip to the Philippine island of Palawan in the contested South China Sea underscored a need to uphold international rules and norms in the area and around the world.Harris also said the United States stood by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)