Harris Reed kicks off LFW with a star performance by Sam Smith

Champagne was flowing in the church at St John Smiths square in Pimlico last night as guests arrived to witness the latest creative endeavours from fashions gender fluid poster boy Harris Reed.

A tableau of gamine girls and boys clad in Reed’s signature big hats, disco flares, platforms, pussybow blouses and delicate lace creations looked on from the altar as guests took their seats in the dim-lit knave.

As the lights went up Sam Smith took to the stage and gave a beautifully soulful rendition of Desiree’s Kissing You, to which the models began slowly to twist and turn.

Entitled 60 Years a Queen, the collection - which Reed had had the luxury of assembling from the comfort of a proper studio for the first time since Covid - was inspired by Sir Herbert Maxwell’s 1987 book of the same name.

Draped, coronation-worthy trains in rich crown jewel tones, ruffs and ceremonial crown-like headdresses offered a glam rock interpretation of monarchic dress; regal meets real-world club kid.

Fabrics had this season been donated by the Italian Bussandri family. With a background in interiors, the family’s 100-year-old upholstery fabrics were transformed into pink flowing trains, white floral gowns and giant yellow duchesse satin bows. Sequins were sourced from a deadstock London supplier.

Standout was a half-male, half-female torso chest piece, shot with arrows of love that Reed had created with the help of artist Cassie Rendle, and also a dramatic black feathered outfit that looked very similar to the one Reed had created for supermodel Iman to wear to the Met Gala. It turns out it was the same dress, which he’d hand painted each of the white feathers black.

London Fashion Week begins today with shows from Bora Aksu, Conner Ives and Saul Nash.

