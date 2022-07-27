Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

  • Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a run-scoring single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a run-scoring single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano cannot reach a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano cannot reach a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, left, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario, left, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, from left, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, from left, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
BY KEVIN COONEY
·2 min read
In this article:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season.

Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves.

Riley had two doubles and an RBI. Since July 5, Riley is hitting .444 (32 for 72) with nine doubles, eight homers and 16 RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber's NL-leading 31st homer in the sixth inning got the Phillies on the board while J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off reliever Will Smith in the ninth inning to make things interesting.

Kenley Jansen came on and got two outs for his 23rd save.

Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies, who have lost four of five games at home since the All-Star break.

Riley got the Braves scoring started in the first inning off starter Aaron Nola (6-8), drilling a double to left center that scored Swanson. Harris led off the third with a solo homer to right, and Olson connected for a two-run homer in the fifth.

Four of the seven Braves hits off Nola went for extra bases. In his two starts against Atlanta this season leading into Tuesday night, the right-hander allowed just three extra-base hits combined in two wins.

Strider worked the corners well, inducing eight fly-ball outs that often were weakly hit by a Philadelphia lineup that has struggled to get any consistency.

Schwarber's home run — a line drive that streaked over the wall in deep left-center feld — was the only sign of vulnerability by Strider, who struck out six and walked none.

Bohm extended his hitting streak to 11 games. In that stretch, he is 18 for 37 (.486) with two homers and seven RBIs. Aside from Bohm, Philadelphia's collective batting average since July 8 is .200 (86 for 431).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Jean Segura (broken finger) began his rehab assignment Tuesday night, going 0 for 3 with a strikeout in the designated hitter role for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Segura — who was originally projected out until September after breaking his finger on a bunt attempt on May 31 — could be ready to return in Atlanta next week when his 60-day IL clock runs out.

UP NEXT

The Braves send RHP Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.20 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (5-4, 4.69) in the rubber match Wednesday. Atlanta has lost seven of eight series finales dating to June 26.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

