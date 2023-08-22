Harris Mann, car designer whose radical Allegro and Princess were undermined by British Leyland troubles – obituary

Harris Mann with his best-known creation, the Allegro: he was a popular figure - Jeff Gilbert

Harris Mann, who has died aged 85, was the chief designer at British Leyland through the 1970s and early 1980s, responsible for some of the most adventurous – and contentious – car stylings of the era, notably the compact Austin Allegro, the Princess, and the Triumph TR7 with its tartan sports seats and pop-up headlights.

The dumpy, frumpy Allegro – christened a “granny chariot” by one journalist – and the wedge-shaped Princess and TR7 were mocked both for their styling and for unreliability. (The Allegro’s wheels dropped off if the bearing nuts were screwed too tight and the rear window was known to pop out if the car was jacked up in the wrong place.)

It was Mann’s misfortune that his designs were put into production during the darkest days of industrial disputes, when Derek “Red Robbo” Robinson was the shop stewards’ convener at the Longbridge plant where Mann led the design team.

The Princess was let down by poor build quality

As Mann told Lance Cole for the book British Leyland: From Triumph to Tragedy, with cars like the Princess and the TR7, he was aiming for a distinctive new international look for BL, a style that was neither trans-Atlantic nor European.

Nevertheless, The Independent dubbed the Allegro “the rolling spud”, and the Princess was christened the “flying turd” (by a rival executive). In reality, the Princess (original name: Diablo) was advanced for its time – an aerodynamic, full-size, front-wheel-drive saloon, with innovations such as concealed windscreen wipers that would soon be taken up more widely. It was targeted at the Ford Cortina market: in the 1980s sit com Terry and June, suburbanite Terry Scott is given a green Princess as his new company car.

The TR7, meanwhile, had a dramatic jagged silhouette and could accelerate from nought to 60 in nine seconds. It sold well in the US for a while. The super-brat oil heir Lucy Ewing drove a silver convertible model in Dallas.

As for the Allegro, launched in 1973 (a year before the TR7 and two years before the Princess), the production version’s high bonnet and potato-like shape bore little relation to Mann’s initial concept. His early drawings show a lower and more rakish front section, but BL’s need to share parts and cut costs got in the way, as Mann recalled in an interview with Richard Gunn of Classic Car Weekly: “A heater was developed at astronomical cost which was very deep. That had to go in. Then we had to put in the E-Series engine, which was more suitable for putting in a Leyland truck.”

Story continues

One innovation of the Allegro was its “hydragas” suspension, which ironed out bumps in the road, but could make for a squelchy ride. And a notorious feature of early models was their square steering wheel – actually a rectangle with rounded corners, or “Quartic”, intended to give added room for the driver’s legs (needed because the seats were made too big) as well as a clear view of the speedometer and other dials.

Mann was not responsible for the Quartic, and disliked it, but the engineering department pushed it through. When the police tested a consignment of Allegros as panda cars, however, they found the oversized Quartic was too unwieldy for fast cornering, and it was quietly dropped when the Allegro Mark II came along in 1975.

Among the curiosities of the Allegro’s history was the luxury Vanden Plas, which retailed at nearly £2,000 and was kitted out with leather seat facings, walnut door cappings and picnic tables for rear passengers as well as a Jaguar-style chrome radiator grille grafted on to the front.

David Benson of the Daily Express drives the Austin Vanden Plas 1500 in 1974 - Victor Blackman/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Harris William Mann was born in north London on April 27 1938; his father had a plumbing business and his mother was a statistician at the War Office. He attended Ebury Technical College, Westminster, then went to the Loewy design house in the US. A love of engineering was in the blood: his grandfather had driven the LMS Royal Scot steam loco service. After National Service with the Royal Artillery, Mann worked for Commer and then Ford, where he was involved in the Mark I Escort and Capri.

His boss, Roy Haynes, brought Mann with him when he moved to BMC (later BL) at Cowley. In 1970 Mann took over from Haynes as chief stylist at BL Longbridge, and after 15 “interesting but frustrating” years (his words), culminating in collaborations on the Metro (with David Bache, designer of the groundbreaking Rover SD1) and Maestro, he had spells with BMW (working in the motorcycles department for some of time), with MG Rover and Subaru, and lectured at Coventry University’s transport design unit.

Latterly, his cars have come to be regarded with affection as bold designs let down by crummy British build quality. In the recent hit BBC TV series Detectorists, Toby Jones’s metal-detecting fanatic, Lance, drives a 1977 TR7 in Inca yellow.

The Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arriving in her Mini Metro car to open the Motor Show in Birmingham, 1980: Mann worked on the Metro later in his British Leyland career - Graham Turner/Keystone/Getty Images

Mann was a popular figure at car shows and on the MG Car Club website one acquaintance recalled that “spending time with [him] was to appreciate what … an agreeable and pleasant personality he was… A conversation over lunch … might often be disrupted by him grabbing a beer mat or menu card to draw up some styling detail to explain why things were as they ended up on a particular model.”

Reflecting on the vicissitudes of his career, Harris told Richard Gunn in 2005: “It’s been fun. It’s such a pity it ran through the period of discontentment at British Leyland. It’s hard to stake your claim in this country and get the rewards you get in other countries. That said, I never went off it.”

Nor were Mann’s designs restricted to cars: he also created a green plastic one-piece watering-can which became one of the top sellers of the 1980s. Motorcycles were a secondary passion – his first bike was a Heinkel – and he enjoyed painting, his pictures of Triumph rally cars being popuylar with collectors.

He married Anne in 1969 and they had a son and two daughters.

Harris Mann, born April 27 1938, died August 14 2023