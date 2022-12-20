Harris, Embiid carry 76ers past Raptors 104-101 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Harris put the Sixers ahead with 2:12 left in OT and finished with 21 points, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. Harris had another 3-pointer called off in overtime after a play went to review. A moving screen by PJ Tucker erased the basket.

James Harden added 14 points for Philadelphia, which has won the first five games of a seven-game homestand, the Sixers' longest of the season. The 76ers close out the stretch against the Pistons on Wednesday and Clippers on Friday.

The 76ers won despite a stellar performance from Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, whose 38-point performance was the highest point total allowed by 76ers this season. Siakam added 15 rebounds, six assists and strong defense down the stretch in a losing effort.

The Raptors used a 19-1 run, which stretched from late in the third quarter and into the start of the fourth, to erase Philadelphia’s lead, which reached as many as 14 points early in the third. Siakam fueled Toronto’s comeback, scoring 10 of Toronto’s 19 points during the run.

It is the sixth consecutive loss for the struggling Raptors, who fell to 13-18. Toronto shot just 42% from the field and 11 for 40 from 3-point range. After Siakam’s 38 points, no Toronto player scored more than 13. Fred VanVleet shot just 3 for 15 from the field, and 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia was playing without Furkan Korkmaz, who missed his second straight game with a non-COVID related illness, and without Tyrese Maxey, who is rehabilitating a fracture in his left foot that has caused him to miss the last 14 games.

Raptors: Toronto was without Precious Achiuwa, who has not played since Nov. 9th after tearing a ligament in his right ankle. The Raptors were also without Gary Trent Jr., who missed his third straight game because of a sore left quad. ... Toronto’s losing streak was just the third losing streak of five or more games during Nick Nurse’s five seasons with the Raptors. Both of the previous losing streaks came during the 2020-21 season, which saw the Raptors finish with a 27-45 record.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Pistons on Wednesday.

Raptors: Will play the Knicks in New York on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

