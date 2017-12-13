Harris' buzzer-beater lifts Louisiana Monroe over Grambling

MONROE, La. (AP) -- Jordon Harris took and inbounds pass, drove the length of the floor and made the game-winning layup at the buzzer and Louisiana Monroe beat Grambling 59-57 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

Travis Munnings scored 19 points and Sam McDaniel scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Warhawks (4-5), who led 24-18 at halftime and by as many as 13 points in the second half.

Grambling closed steadily on 65 percent shooting from the floor and Ivy Smith Jr. hit two free throws and Devante Jackson made a layup to tie it at 57 with four seconds to go. Louisiana Monroe called a timeout and Harris scored on the next possession.

Louisiana Monroe made seven 3-pointers and scored 16 points off of 14 Grambling turnovers but was outscored 22-18 in the paint.

Smith scored 11 points and Axel Mpoyo added 10 for the Tigers (3-7).