Harris agrees Carlisle contract cancellation

Jayden Harris made 28 appearances for Carlisle [Getty Images]

Midfielder Jayden Harris has had his Carlisle United contract cancelled a year early by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old Fulham youth product signed a three-year deal to join the Cumbrians from Aldershot in 2022 but spent half of last season on loan at National League side Eastleigh.

Harris played 28 times for Paul Simpson's team in three seasons and made 15 appearances for Eastleigh before he returned to Carlisle in January.

“We brought Jayden in as a development project, but I think it’s fair to say it hasn’t worked out as we all wanted," Simpson said.

“It’s my intention to have a group of players starting back in pre-season who are fully committed to what we want to achieve."