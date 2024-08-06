Harrington defeats Yang to win second Olympic gold

Ireland's Kellie Harrington made history by winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals with victory against China's Wenlu Yang in the women's 60kg final at Roland Garros.

In a boxing atmosphere that resembled Dublin more than Paris, Harrington claimed a split 4-1 points decision over Yang.

With Harrington’s gold medal, the Paris Olympics are the most successful in Ireland’s history.

It was fitting that it was Harrington to secure the historic feat after the Dublin boxer backed up her gold medal from Tokyo three years ago to cements her status as one of the greatest Irish Olympians in history.

When the decision was announced, Harrington danced in the ring as the huge number of Irish support started their party in the stands of the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

