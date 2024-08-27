Harriet Dart’s mother will not be her coach as she will ‘never leave family dog Lennie’

Harriet Dart says her mother cannot be parted for long from the family cockapoo, Lennie - Instagram

Susie Dart, the mother of British No 3 tennis player Harriet, has been credited as the inspiration behind her daughter’s brilliant first-round victory at the US Open for her role in “throwing balls”.

But as Harriet admitted here in New York, Susie will not trade in her normal job as a schoolteacher to become the tennis star’s full-time coach as she would rather be throwing balls to the family dog, Lennie.

A former junior tennis star turned school teacher, Susie has been helping her 28-year-old daughter on the road in the absence of her full-time coach, a relationship that has so far produced three wins from four matches.

“I was just joking with her and said ‘We’ve got a quite good record, maybe you want to come a bit more,’” Harriet told BBC 5 Live after her dominant win over France’s Chloe Paquet in the late hours of Monday night.

Harriet Dart overcame Chloe Paquet of France with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

‘The dog is number one’

“But she would never leave our family dog. The dog is number one, definitely, out of all of us – she’s missing him dearly.”

And it’s not only the dog who needs Susie’s attention, either. The boys at Arnold House School return from their summer holidays next week, so she is due to fly home on Friday – a booking that would become inconvenient if Harriet were to win her second-round match against 19th seed Marta Kostyuk on Wednesday.

Dart is already guaranteed a career-best ranking inside the world’s top 70 after the US Open, whether or not she defeats Kostyuk. Her recent form owes something to her mother, who travelled out to join her in Cincinnati a fortnight ago, and even more to her main coach, Olga Morozova.

Russian-born but now a British citizen, the 75-year-old Morozova was runner-up at both Wimbledon and the French Open in 1974. On her retirement three years later, she transformed herself into a highly regarded coach, helping to hone the strokeplay of the young Andy Murray and Laura Robson among many others. But she is no longer interested in travelling abroad.

‘We’ve only had one argument’

This explains why Harriet invited her mother, who used to be Middlesex’s county captain, to fulfil the role during two tournaments on American soil. The arrangement is working so well that Dart told reporters in New York, “We’ve only had one argument”.

Harriet Dart says her mother Susie knows more about tennis than she likes to let on - Instagram

“She wouldn’t say she’s coach although she does have the coach’s badge,” added Dart of her mother after thrashing France’s Chloe Paquet 6-1, 6-2 on Monday night. “She says her role is feeding balls, and throwing me balls, but there’s much more to it than that. She’s been helping me a lot.

“She played county and vets. And a couple of pro tournaments as well, but then she went to university and had me, so that changed her plans.

“She can hit with me a little bit – she can warm me up easy – and she’s played so she understands a lot of things. I think she realises also how full-on these days are and how long it is today. It’s not like you can leave the site during the day before you go on. It’s nice to have her here.”

Canine companions

One thing the Dart family appear not to have considered is the possibility of bringing their dog on tour, perhaps because he is a cockapoo, and thus on the large side for a travelling pet.

Several other players have gone down this road, however, by using a dog to add companionship to the notoriously lonely lifestyle of a touring tennis pro.

Indeed, Kostyuk herself has been photographed in the US Open gym this week alongside what appears to be a Yorkiepoo – a Yorkshire terrier crossed with a toy poodle – called Mander.

Most of the dogs on tour are owned by female players, and most are on the smaller side, such as Coco and Brando, two poodles who belong respectively to Canada’s former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Italy’s Martina Trevisan. There was also a Yorkshire terrier, Rafa, who used to travel with the legendary American star Serena Williams.

While Lennie might be too substantial a dog to fit into the confines of hotel rooms and player lounges, he should provide a consoling welcome when Dart’s excellent run in America finally comes to an end.